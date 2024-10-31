Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai Indians (MI) have decided to retain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav for IPL 2025, which will cost them at least ₹75 crore from their ₹120 crore auction purse.

This decision follows a disappointing season under Hardik's captaincy and Suryakumar's rise to India's T20I captaincy post the 2024 T20 World Cup.

All IPL franchises have until October 31 to submit their retention lists for the mega auction, with a maximum of six players, including an uncapped player, allowed to be retained.

The financial implications of MI's retention strategy are yet to be fully determined

By Parth Dhall 05:33 pm Oct 31, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians (MI) have opted to retain their four main Indian players - Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav- for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. As per ESPNcricinfo, the franchise is also set to retain Tilak Varma. With this, MI will only have the option of using their one right-to-match card on an uncapped player during the auction.

The financial implications of MI's retention strategy are yet to be fully determined. However, it is certain that the team will lose at least ₹75 crore from their auction purse of ₹120 crore. This deduction could increase if the aggregate amount paid to the five retained players exceeds this figure. The exact individual amounts for each retained player remain undisclosed at this time.

In the last season, MI had a dismal run as they finished last. This was under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, who was traded in from Gujarat Titans to take over from Rohit Sharma. Despite initial fan backlash over the leadership change, Hardik was able to redeem himself with stellar performances during India's triumphant 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

After the 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed India's T20I, taking over from Rohit. Although Hardik had earlier led India in T20Is, Suryakumar emerged as the first-choice captain due to his bright form and fitness. The MI management recently held discussions with their senior players over future plans before finalizing these retentions.

The IPL has given a deadline of October 31 to all 10 franchises to submit their lists of retained players for the mega auction. Every side can retain a maximum of six players, including an uncapped player. Each franchise has been allocated a budget of ₹120 crore to build their teams. They can utilize RTM at the auction. If a side doesn't retain any player, it can still complete their roster of six players via RTM at the auction.