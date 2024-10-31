The Proteas won the 2nd Test by an innings and 273 runs

SA rout Bangladesh 2-0 with innings win in Chattogram: Stats

By Parth Dhall 05:26 pm Oct 31, 202405:26 pm

What's the story South Africa completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh after beating them in the final Test in Chattogram. The Proteas won by an innings and 273 runs, having enforced the follow-on. It was a dominant show by the Proteas, who saw as many as three centurions in the match. The Test was also marked by a majestic fifer from Kagiso Rabada.

Match

How did the match pan out?

SA were all over the Bangladesh after electing to bat. They racked up 575/6d as Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder slammed tons. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam picked up a fifer. Bangladesh slumped to 48/8, but Mominul Haque's fine 82 helped them reach 159. Rabada recorded a fifer. Bangladesh yet again perished for 143, with Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj sharing nine wickets.

Rabada

Rabada attains feats with his 16th Test fifer

Rabada showed his class as he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He raced to his 16th Test five-wicket haul, recording figures worth 9-1-37-5. As per Cricbuzz, Rabada is only the second SA bowler to record consecutive Test five-wicket hauls in Asia after Paul Adams (against Bangladesh at the same venue in 2003). Notably, Rabada shone with 6/46 in the series opener.

Information

Second-highest first-innings lead taken by SA in Asia

South Africa had a 416-run lead after the first innings, the second-highest taken by them in Asia (Tests). They took a 418-run lead against India in Ahmedabad (2008) and Pakistan in Dubai (2013).

Tons

Three tons for SA in first innings

De Zorzi (177 off 269 balls), Stubbs (106 off 198 balls), and Mulder (105* off 150 balls) completed their maiden centuries in Test cricket. As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of two or more South Africa batters registering hundreds in the same Test innings since 2019, when Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock smacked tons against India in Visakhapatnam.

Information

A record partnership for SA

De Zorzi and Stubbs added 201 runs, now the third-highest second-wicket partnership for South Africa in Asia in the longest format. Only two other Proteas pairs have registered a 200-plus stand in this regard.

Islam

14th Test fifer for Taijul Islam

Spinner Taijul Islam was the only positive for the Bangladesh in the first innings. He took five of SA's six wickets while conceding 198 runs in 52.2 overs. Nahid Rana took the only other wicket. Islam recorded his 14th five-wicket haul in the format. In 49 Tests, he has raced to 209 wickets at an average of 31.95.

Information

Mominul's pivotal knock for Bangladesh

Responding to SA's giant total in the first innings, Bangladesh were down to 48/8. However, Mominul held his fort and smashed a 112-ball 82 (8 fours and 2 sixes). He took Bangladesh past 150 alongisde Taijul Islam (30*).

Wickets

Maharaj races past 180 Test wickets

As mentioned, Muthusamy and Maharaj ruptured Bangladesh's batting line-up in the second innings. They shared nine wickets, with the latter recording a solid fifer. Maharaj, who has been SA's mainstay spinner in the format, now has 10 five-wicket hauls. He has overall raced to 184 wickets in 54 matches. His tally includes an average of 29.99.