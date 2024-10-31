Summarize Simplifying... In short South African pacers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen are back for the India T20I series, along with Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, and David Miller.

Coach Ron Walter is eager for the series, viewing it as a stepping stone towards the 2026 T20 World Cup.

SA pacers Coetzee, Jansen return for India T20I series: Details

By Parth Dhall 04:13 pm Oct 31, 202404:13 pm

What's the story South Africa have announced a 16-member squad for the impending four-match T20I series against India, scheduled to be held between November 8 and 15. The team will miss the services of key players Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who are being rested to manage their workload. However, the squad sees the return of pacers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen after injury lay-offs.

Key players return to South Africa's T20I squad

The South African squad also sees the return of Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, and David Miller. Meanwhile, all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has earned his maiden call-up following a stunning performance in this season's CSA T20 Challenge. He scalped 12 wickets at an average of 14.08. He was the league's joint second-highest wicket-taker.

Coach Walter expresses excitement for upcoming series

South Africa's coach Ron Walter was excited for the series. He said, "It's both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build toward the T20 World Cup in 2026." He also looks forward to seeing them deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian T20 outfit. Notably, India and SA met in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where the former lifted their second title.

South Africa T20I squad for India series

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, and Tristan Stubbs.