Summarize Simplifying... In short Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's cricket star, dominated the second Test against Bangladesh with his bowling prowess, securing his 16th five-wicket haul.

His performance, which included outsmarting several Bangladeshi batsmen, solidified his position as the top-ranked Test bowler in the ICC Men's Test players rankings.

This achievement also made him the second South African to record consecutive five-wicket hauls in Asia, further cementing his status as one of cricket's finest.

This was Rabada's 16th five-wicket haul in Tests

Kagiso Rabada bags 16th fifer after becoming top-ranked Test bowler

By Parth Dhall 03:57 pm Oct 31, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Once again, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has shown his class, as he took a five-wicket haul in the ongoing 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He raced to his 16th Test five-wicket haul as the home side was bundled out for 159 in the first innings. The Proteas earlier racked up a mammoth 575/6d and have now enforced a follow-on.

Dominant performance

Bangladesh succumb to Rabada's bowling wizardry

Despite a batting-friendly pitch, Bangladesh failed to put up a fight in their second innings, largely due to Rabada's bowling wizardry. Rabada, who had already taken a five-wicket haul in the first Test, continued his rampage in Chattogram. He dismissed Shadman Islam for the first wicket and after a fiery exchange, Zakir Hasan was caught at slips by Verreynne. Rabada then outsmarted Najmul Shanto with a short of length delivery which angled in late, leading to another catch for Verreynne.

Continued dominance

Rabada continued to haunt Bangladesh

Rabada's brilliant spell continued as he sent Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing with a peach of a delivery that forced an edge to the slip cordon due to Miraz's poor footwork. Debutant Mahidul Islam also couldn't survive Rabada's onslaught and was given out LBW after failing to score off two deliveries. This was Rabada's second consecutive five-wicket haul in the series, further making him South Africa's trump card.

Information

Successive fifers for Rabada

As per Cricbuzz, Rabada has become only the second South African bowler to record consecutive Test five-wicket hauls in Asia after Paul Adams (against Bangladesh at the same venue in 2003). Notably, Rabada shone with 6/46 in the series opener.

Top rank

Rabada reclaims top spot in ICC Test rankings

Rabada's exploits in Chattogram came after he occupied the number one spot in the updated ICC Men's Test players rankings. He dethroned star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to reclaim the spot after taking nine wickets in the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Rabada also crossed the 300 Test wickets milestone, which improved his overall rating and solidified his position as one of cricket's finest bowlers.