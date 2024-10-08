Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling ODI, Ireland showcased their cricketing prowess against South Africa.

Led by a brilliant 88-run knock from skipper Stirling and a fine 60-run contribution from Harry Tector, Ireland set a challenging total.

Despite resistance from South Africa's Smith, Ireland's bowlers, particularly Mark Adair and Graham Hume, exploited the conditions to secure a significant victory, highlighting their ability to perform under pressure against top-tier teams.

Stirling and Tector starred for Ireland (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Ireland outshine South Africa in final ODI: Key takeaways

By Rajdeep Saha 04:20 am Oct 08, 202404:20 am

What's the story Ireland bagged a consolation victory over South Africa in the third and final ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This was Ireland's second win against the Proteas in this format. The win was largely due to half-centuries from skipper Paul Stirling and Harry Tector, along with a commendable bowling performance. Despite Jason Smith's resilient 91 runs in his second ODI appearance for SA, Ireland managed to dismantle their top five within 20 overs. Here's more.

Skipper

Stirling delivers the goods for Ireland

Ireland won the toss for the first time in the series and it was a good call as they got to show their best batting performance. After faltering in the first two ODIs, Ireland skipper Stirling slammed a brilliant 88-run knock. Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie, added 101 runs to help Ireland set the platform. Stirling's 88 came off 92 balls. He slammed eight fours and three sixes. In 164 ODIs (157 innings), Stirling owns 5,795 runs at 37.62.

Information

Harry Tector's 60 helps Ireland get past 280

Tector was among the runs as he slammed a fine 60-run knock from 48 balls. Tector was the reason Ireland managed to get past the 280-run mark. He played a gem of a knock and made sure to stay till the end. This was his 12th fifty. He owns 5 tons as well.

Information

Lizaad Williams shines for SA with four-fer

Lizaad Williams was sensational with the ball. He took four wickets for 56 runs from 10 overs. He bowled two maidens. He broke the century-plius opening stand before picking key scalps toward the death.

Bowling advantage

Ireland's bowlers exploit conditions under lights

Ireland's bowlers made the most of the increased swing of the new ball under lights, something that was more pronounced than in earlier games. Mark Adair dismissed Ryan Rickelton in the first over and Rassie van der Dussen three overs later. Graham Hume also joined the party as he dismissed Reeza Hendricks, who was brought in from South Africa due to Temba Bavuma's injury.

Game progression

South Africa's counter-attack and Ireland's response

Kyle Verreynne tried a counter-attack with six boundaries but was sent back by Craig Young for 38 runs. Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs attempted to rebuild the innings but Young sent Stubbs back in the 20th over. Despite a brief stand between Smith and Andile Phehlukwayo, Ireland continued their bowling dominance with Fionn Hand taking his first ODI wicket on debut by dismissing Phehlukwayo.

Match conclusion

Smith's resistance and Ireland's victory

Smith led the scoring with authoritative drives but lost partners at the other end. He scored 91 runs from 93 balls. His resistance ended when Adair caught him at deep point off a wide yorker from Hume. Hume then sealed Ireland's win by dismissing Lungi Ngidi, leaving South Africa with 23 balls remaining. This was a significant victory for Ireland and highlighted their ability to perform under pressure against top-tier teams like South Africa.