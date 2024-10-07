Summarize Simplifying... In short Paul Stirling recently scored his 30th ODI fifty, with a total of 88 runs off 92 balls.

Notably, Stirling has a strong performance in Asia, averaging 45.15 with 1,716 runs from 42 matches.

Paul Stirling hammers his 30th ODI fifty: Key stats

What's the story After faltering in the first two ODIs, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling slammed a brilliant 88-run knock versus South Africa in the third and final clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday. Stirling and his opening partner, Andrew Balbirnie, added 101 runs to help Ireland set the platform after the former opted to bat first. Here we present the key details.

Maiden fifty for Stirling versus South Africa

Stirling's 88 came off 92 balls. He slammed eight fours and three sixes. In 164 ODIs (157 innings), Stirling owns 5,795 runs 1t 37.62. He registered his 30th fifty (100s: 14). As per ESPNcricinfo, in nine games versus SA, Stirling owns 205 runs at 22.77 (50s: 1). Meanwhile, in 58 matches at neutral venues, Stirling has 2,433 runs at 43.44 (50s: 15, 100s: 6).

An average of 45.15 in Asia

Stirling averages a decent 45.15 in Asia. In addition to 10 fifties, he also owns 5 tons. From 42 matches (39 innings), the veteran batter has amassed 1,716 runs.