Paul Stirling hammers his 30th ODI fifty: Key stats
After faltering in the first two ODIs, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling slammed a brilliant 88-run knock versus South Africa in the third and final clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday. Stirling and his opening partner, Andrew Balbirnie, added 101 runs to help Ireland set the platform after the former opted to bat first. Here we present the key details.
Maiden fifty for Stirling versus South Africa
Stirling's 88 came off 92 balls. He slammed eight fours and three sixes. In 164 ODIs (157 innings), Stirling owns 5,795 runs 1t 37.62. He registered his 30th fifty (100s: 14). As per ESPNcricinfo, in nine games versus SA, Stirling owns 205 runs at 22.77 (50s: 1). Meanwhile, in 58 matches at neutral venues, Stirling has 2,433 runs at 43.44 (50s: 15, 100s: 6).
An average of 45.15 in Asia
Stirling averages a decent 45.15 in Asia. In addition to 10 fifties, he also owns 5 tons. From 42 matches (39 innings), the veteran batter has amassed 1,716 runs.