Caribbean Premier League 2024: Decoding the season in stats
Saint Lucia Kings claimed the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title after beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets in the final. This marked the Kings' first-ever CPL title, which came after they chased down 139 after being down to 51/4. Heroics of Aaron Jones and Roston Chase made them triumphant. Here we decode the CPL 2024 season in stats.
Pooran finishes as the top scorer
Nicholas Pooran was the top scorer in 2024 CPL. The Trinbago Knight Riders batter amassed a total of 504 runs at an average of 56 from 11 matches. He struck at 169.69. Barbados Royals' Quinton de Kock smashed 453 runs at 45.30 from 12 outings. He struck at 161.78. Meanwhile, Saint Lucia Kings' Johnson Charles was next. He slammed 452 runs at 41.09.
Pooran tops the charts in CPL 2024: Notable batting stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran, de Kock and Evin Lewis were the three centurions of CPL 2024. Lewis, who played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, managed 248 runs from 10 games. Pooran, Charles, Faf du Plessis (SLK) and Shimron Hetmyer (GAW) were the four batters with four scores of 50-plus. Pooran slammed the most sixes (35) with Hetmyer (32) and Charles (31) following suit.
Notable bowling records attained in CPL 2024
Noor Ahmad of SLK was the top wicket-taker. He claimed 22 scalps at 13.22. He was the only bowler with 20-plus wickets in 2024 CPL. Rahkeem Cornwall of the Royals claimed the best figures in an innings. He took 5/16 from four overs against the Patriots. Moeen Ali, who played for Guyana, owned the best economy rate of 5.55 (minimum 7-plus matches).
Dominic Drakes concedes 77 runs against the Knight Riders
Dominic Drakes of the Patriots posted the record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in a match. He gave away 77 runs in his 4 overs at an ER of 19.25 versus TKR.
Decoding the top 2 partnership records
Kyle Mayers and Lewis added 199 runs for the 2nd wicket for the Patriots against Kings. It was the highest stand for any wicket in CPL 2024. Jason Roy and Pooran's 152-run stand for the 2nd wicket followed suit (Knight Riders vs Guyana).