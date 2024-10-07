Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024 Caribbean Premier League, Nicholas Pooran of the Trinbago Knight Riders topped the charts with 504 runs, while Noor Ahmad of Saint Lucia Kings claimed the most wickets with 22.

The highest partnership was a 199-run stand between Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis of the Patriots.

The season saw some impressive performances, with Dominic Drakes setting a less desirable record by conceding 77 runs in a single match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saint Lucia Kings claimed the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title

Caribbean Premier League 2024: Decoding the season in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:42 pm Oct 07, 202409:42 pm

What's the story Saint Lucia Kings claimed the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title after beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets in the final. This marked the Kings' first-ever CPL title, which came after they chased down 139 after being down to 51/4. Heroics of Aaron Jones and Roston Chase made them triumphant. Here we decode the CPL 2024 season in stats.

Runs

Pooran finishes as the top scorer

Nicholas Pooran was the top scorer in 2024 CPL. The Trinbago Knight Riders batter amassed a total of 504 runs at an average of 56 from 11 matches. He struck at 169.69. Barbados Royals' Quinton de Kock smashed 453 runs at 45.30 from 12 outings. He struck at 161.78. Meanwhile, Saint Lucia Kings' Johnson Charles was next. He slammed 452 runs at 41.09.

Batters

Pooran tops the charts in CPL 2024: Notable batting stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran, de Kock and Evin Lewis were the three centurions of CPL 2024. Lewis, who played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, managed 248 runs from 10 games. Pooran, Charles, Faf du Plessis (SLK) and Shimron Hetmyer (GAW) were the four batters with four scores of 50-plus. Pooran slammed the most sixes (35) with Hetmyer (32) and Charles (31) following suit.

Bowling

Notable bowling records attained in CPL 2024

Noor Ahmad of SLK was the top wicket-taker. He claimed 22 scalps at 13.22. He was the only bowler with 20-plus wickets in 2024 CPL. Rahkeem Cornwall of the Royals claimed the best figures in an innings. He took 5/16 from four overs against the Patriots. Moeen Ali, who played for Guyana, owned the best economy rate of 5.55 (minimum 7-plus matches).

Do you know?

Dominic Drakes concedes 77 runs against the Knight Riders

Dominic Drakes of the Patriots posted the record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in a match. He gave away 77 runs in his 4 overs at an ER of 19.25 versus TKR.

Information

Decoding the top 2 partnership records

Kyle Mayers and Lewis added 199 runs for the 2nd wicket for the Patriots against Kings. It was the highest stand for any wicket in CPL 2024. Jason Roy and Pooran's 152-run stand for the 2nd wicket followed suit (Knight Riders vs Guyana).