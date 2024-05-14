Next Article

Kuldeep Yadav knocked over Nicholas Pooran in the previous LSG-DC encounter

Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Nicholas Pooran five times in T20s

By Parth Dhall 01:52 am May 14, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords in a crucial Match 64 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). This is a must-win encounter for both DC and LSG to be alive in the all-important playoff race. The upcoming match offers quite a few enticing battles. The one between LSG's Nicholas Pooran and DC's Kuldeep Yadav will be to watch out for.

Pooran vs Kuldeep in T20s

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep has been all over Pooran in T20 cricket, having dismissed the left-handed batter five times. Kuldeep has smashed just 52 runs off 57 balls at a strike rate of 91.22 in this battle. Notably, Pooran averages a mere 10.40 against Kuldeep in T20 cricket. His tally includes 6 fours and 3 sixes. Kuldeep has bowled 28 dot balls to Pooran.

Kuldeep dismissed Pooran in IPL 2024

Kuldeep has dismissed Pooran once in the IPL, with his only wicket coming in the ongoing season. Kuldeep knocked over Pooran first ball in their previous meeting in Lucknow. Notably, Pooran strikes at just 86.66 against Kuldeep in the IPL.

Pooran vs left-arm wrist-spinners; Kuldeep vs left-handed batters

Left-arm wrist-spinners have given Pooran a run for the money in T20 cricket. The Caribbean dasher has fallen to them 11 times in just 29 innings. His strike rate plunges to 95.17 in this regard. On the other hand, Kuldeep fancies taking on left-handed batters, having dismissed them 58 times in 109 T20 innings. His tally includes 321 dot balls.

DC vs LSG: What to expect?

Like the one in Lucknow, the track used at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has a history of assisting spinners. Notably, Kuldeep has 16 wickets at just 18.7 at this venue in the IPL. Meanwhile, Pooran scored just 15 runs off 14 balls in his only T20 innings here. Expect Kuldeep to rule the roost once again in Delhi!