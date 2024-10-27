Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticized the trend of spin-friendly pitches in Indian cricket, arguing it undermines player confidence and the need for skilled spinners.

He also dismissed the idea of irreplaceable players, emphasizing the importance of giving opportunities to young talents.

Meanwhile, New Zealand defeated India in the second Test in Pune, marking India's first home series loss since 2012.

Harbhajan Singh has criticized Indian pitches (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Harbhajan Singh criticizes spin-friendly pitches in Indian cricket

What's the story Former Indian cricket team off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his concerns over the effect of spin-friendly tracks on the confidence of Indian batters. He feels that these tough conditions have resulted in a dip in home averages and have hurt some players' careers. Harbhajan particularly pointed out Ajinkya Rahane's struggles during India's first Test series loss in 12 years against New Zealand on a Pune turner.

Singh questions India's strategy on turners

"Look at the trend over the last decade. We are playing mostly on turners with the hope that we will win the toss, score 300, and control the game," he told PTI. Bhajji added that one is unsure if India have the batting to wriggle out on turners. He said the batters have lost a lot of confidence playing on these tracks and cited the example of Rahane, whose career suffered because of these kinds of surfaces.

Harbhajan highlights impact of spin-friendly tracks on player confidence

Further, Harbhajan explained how playing on spin-friendly tracks can eat away a batter's confidence. He compared these conditions with those in SENA countries, where pitches wear out naturally over time. "Here, if you don't know which ball will turn and which one will go straight, you are forever fighting doubts about whether to attack or defend," he said.

Bhajji criticizes India's preference for result-oriented pitches

The former off-spinner also slammed the Indian team management's obsession with result-oriented pitches. He argued if rank turners are prepared, there's no need for spinners who can turn the ball on flat decks. Accurate bowlers like Washington Sundar and Axar Patel could do the job without needing the quality of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Harbhajan dismisses irreplaceability theory in cricket

Singh also dismissed the notion that certain players are irreplaceable. He said replacements have always been found in the past and will continue to be found in the future. He also emphasized on giving young talents from domestic cricket proper opportunities at the right time. "If you get chance at right time, you can become Virat Kohli or else you could be Amol Mujumdar or Amarjeet Kaypee," he concluded.

New Zealand overcome India in Pune, win series

New Zealand scripted history by defeating India in the second Test held in Pune. India were handed their first home series defeat since 2012. Mitchell Santner was the chief architect of NZ's triumph as he claimed 13 scalps. NZ scored 259 before India managed 156. India bowled NZ out for 255 in the third innings. In a challenging run-chase, India faltered, scoring 245.