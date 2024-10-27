Premier League, West Ham make wasteful Manchester United pay: Stats
West Ham United beat Manchester United 2-1 in matchweek nine of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Visiting United wasted plenty of chances in the first half and should have been ahead by 3 or more goals. However, West Ham turned up in the second half and Crysencio Summerville scored in the 74th minute. Casemiro equalized but a controversial penalty saw Jarrod Bowen score.
3 massive chances inside 12 minutes
United broke through the middle with Casemiro setting up Alejandro Garnacho from 15 yards. However, the Argentine smashed the crossbar. Garnacho missed another mouth-watering chance as Bruno Fernandes spotted him in behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka and he was through on goal. The angle was a little tight but the winger managed a wayward finish off target. Rasmus Hojlund then had a chance gone begging.
Sloppy finishes see United fail to score
Chances kept on coming and it was Fernandes who made the run in behind. Casemiro floated in a lovely ball but the Portuguese headed over. In the 32nd minute, Diogo Dalot missed one of the easiest chances ever. With an open goal gaping from 8 yards, he shot wide. United rattled the bar thereafter before Lukas Fabianski made a strong save from Casemiro.
United had 1.48 expected goals in 1st half
Erik ten Hag's side had 1.48 expected goals in the first half compared to West Ham's 0.04. Man United managed eight attempts with two shots on target. United also had 13 touches in the opposition box to West Ham's six.
West Ham show more purpose in the 2nd half
After a shambolic first half, West Ham started the 2nd half on a sound note. In the 55th minute, Antonio wasn't far away from finding the post. Hojlund then had a shot on target from a counter attack but Fabianski saved. West Ham kept showing purpose going front as Summerville made a whole lot of difference.
West Ham win 2-1
West Ham broke down the right and Jarrod Bowen, who fed Danny Ings. His touch was poor and the shot turned out to be more of an assist as Summerville arrived at the back post to score. West Ham's lead lasted for eight minutes with Joshua Zirkzee feeding Casemiro who scored from a header. Matthijs de Ligt then conceded a penalty which Bowen scored.
United languish at 14th in the points table
United have slipped to 14th with West Ham edging past them to 13th. After nine games, ten Hag's men have three wins, two draws and four defeats (11 points). West Ham the same number of points are ahead in terms of goals scored.
Here are the match stats
Man United had five shots on target from 18 attempts whereas West Ham managed three shots on target from 12 attempts. United had 58% ball possession and an 83% pass accuracy from 523 passes.
Key records scripted in the match
West Ham have won three successive home Premier League games against Man United. As per Opta, visitors United have only won two of their last 18 Premier League games in London (D5 L11). As per Squawka, Fernandes has had more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League this season (28).