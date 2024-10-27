Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Rizwan has taken over as Pakistan's white-ball captain, replacing Babar Azam who stepped down to focus on his playing role.

Rizwan, with over 5,000 runs in international white-ball cricket, is thrilled to lead the talented team.

Meanwhile, Babar, along with Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, will return for the upcoming Australia series, but will sit out the Zimbabwe series that follows.

Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as Pakistan's white-ball captain

By Rajdeep Saha 07:37 pm Oct 27, 202407:37 pm

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a new leadership for its white-ball team. Mohammad Rizwan will take over as the new captain from Babar Azam, with Salman Ali Agha assuming the vice-captaincy. The decision comes after Babar's recent resignation from his leadership role to concentrate on his batting and lessen his workload.

Rizwan's journey and commitment to captaincy

Rizwan, who made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2015, has scored more than 5,000 runs in international white-ball cricket. He averages over 40 in both formats. Thanking the new role, Rizwan said representing Pakistan on the global stage is a great privilege and leading such a talented group of players is an immense honor.

I'm committed to giving my absolute best: Rizwan

"I'm deeply honored to be appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain," Rizwan said in a statement. "Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honor." "I'm committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates," said Rizwan.

Babar Azam's decision to step down

Notably, former captain Babar Azam opted to resign earlier this month. He wrote on social media that while leading the team has been an honor, it's time for him to focus on his playing role. Babar said he wanted to prioritize his performance and enjoy batting without the added responsibilities of captaincy.

Babar, Afridi, Naseem return for Australia series

The PCB has announced its squads for the upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe. The selection marks the return of star batter Babar as well as bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah for both ODI and T20I series against Australia next month. However, the trio won't feature in either the ODI or T20I series in Zimbabwe that follow immediately after.

Pakistan's white-ball squads for Australia series

ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. T20I squad: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, and Usman Khan.