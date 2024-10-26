IND vs NZ: Hosts need 359 to win Pune Test
Team India needs 359 runs to beat New Zealand in the ongoing second Test match in Pune. The Kiwis were bundled out for 255 in the third innings. As they had a 103-run first-innings lead, India now need to script history to cross the line. While skipper Tom Latham starred with the bat for NZ, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball.
NZ post a strong score
Despite India's ploy of opening with spin from both ends, NZ kept a positive batting approach. Latham kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles, using their footwork to good effect, and capitalizing on opportunities for boundaries. The likes of Devon Conway (17), Will Young (23), and Daryl Mitchell (18) threw away their starts. Tom Blundell (41) and Phillips (48*) missed out on fifties.
Latham's eighth Test fifty vs India
Latham's 86 from 133 balls had eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,634 runs from 84 Tests at 39.12. This was his 30th fifty in Tests (13 tons). In 11 matches versus India, Latham has amassed 633 runs at 31.57. This was his eighth fifty against them, out of which six have come on Indian soil.
Combined show from Indian spinners
Sundar, who took seven wickets in NZ's first innings, continued his stellar show as four of the five fallen NZ wickets on Day 2 belonged to him. He overall finished with 4/56. Jadeja (3/72) snared three quick wickets on Day 3 morning as NZ, who resumed at 198/5, could only add 57 runs further. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) took two wickets.