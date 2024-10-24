Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, Mehidy Hasan Miraz set a new record as Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Test cricket, accumulating 461 runs from 7 matches.

Despite his impressive 97-run knock and a 138-run partnership with Jaker Ali, Bangladesh lost the first Test to South Africa.

Kagiso Rabada's six-wicket haul led South Africa to a 7-wicket victory, after Bangladesh's second innings ended at 308.

Mehidy's 97 from 191 balls had 10 fours and a six

Mehidy Hasan Miraz becomes Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in 2024 (Tests)

By Rajdeep Saha 03:15 pm Oct 24, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Mehidy Hasan Miraz has become Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in 2024 (Tests). The all-rounder scored an impressive 97-run knock in Bangladesh's second innings of the first Test against South Africa. Mehidy returned unbeaten on 87 at stumps on Day 3. He missed out on a ton today. He has been Bangladesh's top performer and is now their highest scorer in 2024.

A gritty knock from Mehidy's blade

Bangladesh were folded for 106 batting first as South Africa replied with a solid 308. The home side was further reeling at 112/6 in their second innings, trailing by 90 runs, staring at an innings defeat. Mehidy and Jaker Ali (58) then steadied the ship for Bangladesh with a brilliant 138-run stand. On Thursday, Mehidy was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

461 runs at 46.10 this year

Mehidy's 97 from 191 balls had 10 fours and a six. Earlier, he scored a 13-run knock in Bangladesh's first innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mehidy has raced to 461 runs from 7 Test matches (12 innings) in 2024 at 46.10. He slammed his fourth fifty. During the course of his knock, he surpassed Mominul Haque (386 runs at 35.09).

Mehidy's overall Test numbers in batting

In 48 Tests (87 innings), Mehidy has piled up 1,799 runs at 23.36. He owns one century and nine fifties. In four matches versus the Proteas, he has amassed 193 runs at 27.57. Meanwhile, Mehidy has surpassed 1,000 Test runs at home (1.095).

SA beat BAN in first Test

South Africa beat Bangladesh in the first Test match by 7 wickets. Kagiso Rabada claimed a six-fer in Bangladesh's 2nd innings score of 308. SA (106/3) won the contest. Earlier, BAN were folded for 106 with SA managing 307 runs.