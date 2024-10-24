Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was in the scoresheet as his side thumped Bayern Munich 4-1 (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Robert Lewandowski completes 700 career goals: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:37 pm Oct 24, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was in the scoresheet as his side thumped Bayern Munich 4-1 in matchweek 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season at home. Lewandowski scored a goal in the 4-1 scoreline with Raphinha smashing a hat-trick. The win saw Barcelona rise to 10th in the 36-team table. Meanwhile, Lewandowski completed 700 career goals (club and country). We decode the stats.

Information

700-goal mark for Lewy

With this goal versus his former club Bayern, Lewandowski now owns 616 career club goals from 855 games. Meanwhile, he has registered 84 goals for Poland (156 matches) in international football, taking his tally to 700.

Champions League

97 Champions League goals for Lewandowski

Lewandowski has raced to 97 Champions League goals. He is the 3rd-highest scorer in the tournament's history after Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129). Lewy scored 17 Champions League goals for former club Borussia Dortmund. He scored 69 times for Bayern Munich in the competition. For Barcelona, the veteran striker owns 11 goals.

Information

15-plus goals in 14 successive seasons

Lewandowski owns 15 goals in the ongoing 2024-25 season across competitions. With this, he has now clocked 15-plus goals in 14 successive seasons in club level.

Club level

Lewy's club career in terms of goals

In 108 matches for Barca, he has smashed 74 goals. Before this, he netted 344 times in 375 games for Bayern. He is the second-highest scorer in Bayern's history. Lewy represented Dortmund in 187 games, scoring 103 times. He scored 41 goals for Lech Poznań, 38 for Znicz Pruszków, 8 for Znicz II Pruszków, four for Legia Warsaw II and four for Delta Warsaw.