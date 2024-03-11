Next Article

Bayer Leverkusen remain unbeaten this season (Photo credit: X/@bayer04_en)

Bayer Leverkusen maintain their 10-point lead over Bayern in Bundesliga

By Rajdeep Saha 03:09 am Mar 11, 202403:09 am

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen remain unbeaten this season as they continued their solid run by beating Wolfsburg 2-0 on matchday 25 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Nathan Tella scored Leverkusen's opener in the 28th minute. An in-form Florian Wirtz added a second in the 86th minute. Notably, Wolfsburg were reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute with the sending off of Moritz Jenz. Here's more.

Lead

Leverkusen are ahead of the Bavarians

Leverkusen claimed their 21st win of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season (D4). Xabi Alonso's men have claimed 67 points. Bayern Munich, who beat Mainz 8-1 on Saturday, remain 10 points behind. Bayern have 57 points from 25 matches. Leverkusen have a superior goal difference as well (+47). With nine games to go, it's Leverkusen's title to lose.

Records

A record 21 wins for Leverkusen

Leverkusen (21 wins) have never won more in an entire Bundesliga season. Leverkusen have now won as many matches as the previous season's champions (Bayern) after 34 games. Leverkusen (25 games unbeaten) have broken the club record from the 2009-10 season under Jupp Heynckes. Only once in Bundesliga history a team has a longer unbeaten run: Bayern in 2013-14 under Pep Guardiola (28).

Information

Wirtz gets to 10 goals for Leverkusen this season

In 137 matches for Leverkusen across all competitions, Wirtz has scored 33 goals. For the second time, Wirtz has 10 goals in a campaign for Leverkusen (also in 2021-22). In 102 Bundesliga games, he owns 20 goals.

