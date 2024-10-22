Summarize Simplifying... In short South African wicket-keepers AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, and Kyle Verreynne have each scored Test centuries in Asia.

De Villiers achieved this feat in 2013 against Pakistan, while de Kock scored a century against India in 2019.

Verreynne's century came in 2024 during a match against Bangladesh, helping South Africa to a dominant position. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Verreynne recently entered this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

These South African wicket-keepers own Test centuries in Asia

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:51 pm Oct 22, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Kyle Verreynne entered the record books with a stunning hundred in the opening Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla in Mirpur. He became the first South African wicket-keeper to score a century on Bangladeshi soil, achieving a major career milestone. Here we look at South African wicket-keepers with Test centuries on Asian soil.

#1

AB de Villiers - 164 vs Pakistan in Dubai

Former SA skipper AB de Villiers was the first keeper from his nation to get this feat. He smoked a breathtaking hundred in the 2013 Test against Pakistan in Dubai. On a track where Pakistan were folded for 99 while batting first, de Villiers scored runs for fun and smoked 164 off 274 balls. His efforts meant the Proteas unit finished at 526. They eventually recorded an innings triumph.

#2

Quinton de Kock - 111 vs India in Visakhapatnam

In 2019, Quinton de Kock put up a sensational show against India in the Visakhapatnam Test. He joined fellow centurion Dean Elgar (160) in the middle with the scorecard reading 178/5 (second innings). The duo stitched a 150-plus stand as de Kock was the aggressor. He scored a fine hundred and departed for 111 off 163 balls. Though SA finished at 431/10, India comfortably triumphed by 203 runs.

#3

Kyle Verreynne - 114 in Mirpur, 2024

Verreynne's century arrived at a pivotal moment as South Africa was reeling at 99/5 while responding to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 106/10. He stitched a vital 119-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder for the eighth wicket, guiding South Africa to a position of dominance. While Mulder departed for 54, Verreynne stitched another 66-run stand with Dane Piedt (32) to take his side past 300. Verreynne eventually departed for 114 off 144 balls as SA finished at 308/10.