#OTDTY: Bert Jones was sacked for a NFL record 12 times in a game against the Cardinals in 1980

#ThisDayThatYear: Cardinals match NFL record by sacking Jones 12 times

What's the story On October 26, 1980, the St. Louis Cardinals tied an NFL record by sacking Bert Jones the quarterback for the Baltimore Colts. This dominating performance underscored the Cardinals' defensive prowess and showcased their ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. We decode the historic game, the Cardinals and Colts' 1980 season, and Bert Jones's career stats.

Game recap

Cardinals top Colts 17-10, tie NFL sacking record

In the matchup, the Cardinals triumphed over the Colts with a score of 17-10. The Cardinals' defense was relentless, pressuring Jones and limiting the Colts' offensive production. St. Louis capitalized on turnovers and maintained control of the game. A significant factor in their victory was the 12 Jones sacks. Jones completed the game with 19 passes for 250 yards and one TD and interception.

1980 Cardinals

Recap of the Cardinals' 1980 season

The 1980 Cardinals season was the 61st season the team was in the league. The team matched their previous output of 5-11. The team failed to reach the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Jim Hart led the team in passing yards, with 2,946 yards and 228 passes including 16 interceptions and 20 interceptions.

1980 Colts

Highlights of the 1980 Colts

The 1980 Colts season was the 28th season for the team in the NFL. The Colts finished the 1980 season with a record of 7 wins and 9 losses, and fourth position in the AFC East division. Jones led the passing department with 248 passes for 3,134 yards, including 23 TDs and 21 interceptions. Meanwhile, Curtis Dickey ended the season with 800 receiving yards.

Career stats

Jones' career stats

Jones had an impressive NFL career spanning nine seasons, playing 102 games. He completed 1,430 passes out of 2,551 attempts, achieving a 56.1% completion rate. With 18,190 passing yards, he averaged 7.1 yards per attempt and threw 124 touchdowns against 101 interceptions, boasting a quarterback rating of 78.2. Additionally, Jones contributed with 2,020 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns throughout his career.