Summarize Simplifying... In short The Patriots, a dominant NFL team established in 1960, set a record with their 19th consecutive win in a game against the Dolphins, despite a quiet performance from Brady.

Their 2004 season was particularly successful, ending with a Super Bowl win against the Eagles and a 14-2 record.

With six Super Bowl championships under their belt, the Patriots, led by coach Bill Belichick and QB Brady, are one of the NFL's most successful franchises. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

OTDTY: The Patriots set the NFL record for most consecutive wins (including playoffs) in 2004 (Image credit: X/@patriots.com)

#ThisDayThatYear: Patriots claim 19th straight win, set NFL record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:47 pm Oct 10, 202404:47 pm

What's the story On October 10, 2004, the New England Patriots set an NFL record with their 19th consecutive win, defeating the Miami Dolphins 24-10. This streak included both regular season and playoff games. Tom Brady had an unusually quiet game, completing just 7 of 19 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns, one of his least productive performances in the league. We decode the record.

Game recap

Patriots top Dolphins 24-10 to set NFL record

The Patriots secured their 19th straight victory, setting an NFL record, with a 24-10 win over the Dolphins. Despite a quiet game from Brady, the Patriots' defense and key plays sealed the victory. New England scored in three quarters, compared to Miami scoring in the second and third quarters. Additionally, Miami's offense struggled, managing just 10 points, despite 123 receiving yards from Marty Booker.

2004 season

New England and Brady's 2004 season

In 2004, the Patriots finished with a 14-2 record, securing first place in the AFC East and second in the AFC. They triumphed over the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX, earning their third championship in five appearances. Brady led the team with 288 passes for 3,692 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, earning him a passer-rating of 92.6.

Patriots

Patriots' brief history, Super Bowls and more details

The Patriots, established in 1960, have a rich history marked by success. They have secured 579 wins, including regular season and playoff games. The team has won six Super Bowl championships, (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018). The Patriots are known for their dominant performances, under coach Bill Belichick and QB Brady, solidifying their status as one of the NFL's most successful franchises.