Rookie Issac Guerendo sealed the win with a 76-yard touchdown run, his longest this season.

Guerendo, who had a successful college career at Wisconsin and Louisville, has been a key player for the 49ers this season, helping them tie for first in the NFC West.

Isaac Guerendo's 4th quarter 76-yard dash caps the 49ers' TNF victory vs Seahawks (Image credit: X/@49ers)

Issac Guerendo shines against Seattle Seahawks: Decoding the stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:52 pm Oct 12, 202404:52 pm

What's the story Isaac Guerendo, a rookie running back for the San Francisco 49ers, made a statement during Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by the 49ers 129th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He broke off a stunning 76-yard touchdown run, sealing the 49ers' 36-24 victory moving them atop the NFC West. We decode the game and the rookie RB's stats.

Game recap

49ers top Seahawks 36-24 in Thursday Night Football

In a thrilling Thursday night matchup, the 49ers defeated the Seahawks 36-24, improving to 3-3 and tying for first in the NFC West. Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yard catch-and-run from Deebo Samuel. Meanwhile, rookie Guerendo sealed the victory with a 76-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Samuel managed three catches for 102 yards and one TD.

2024 season so far

49ers and Guerendo's 2024 season so far

San Fransisco are currently tied for the first place in the NFC West, with a 3-3 record through Week 6. They are ahead of the Seahawks in terms of points for (162) and points against (130). Meanwhile, the RB has appeared in all six games, managing 22 attempts for 140 yards. The 76-yard TD run against the Seahawks is Guerendo's longest run this season.

College

Guerendo's college career

Guerendo had a notable college career, starting at Wisconsin, where he played 20 games, rushing for 582 yards and six touchdowns on 99 carries, plus 20 receptions for 124 yards. He transferred to Louisville in 2023, rushing for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 carries, with 22 receptions for 234 yards. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after the season.