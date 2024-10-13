All you need to know about the Saints' starting QB Spencer Rattler (Image credit: X/@Saints)

Who is New Orleans Saints' Spencer Rattler? Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 11:57 am Oct 13, 202411:57 am

What's the story Spencer Rattler, the former Oklahoma and South Carolina quarterback, is making his first NFL start for the New Orleans Saints, replacing an injured Derek Carr. Carr has been dealing with an oblique injury, leaving the Saints to rely on Rattler, a rookie, to help them regain momentum after a tough season start. We detail out the rookie's stats and the Saints' season so far.

2024 season

Saints' 2024 season struggles and Carr's injury woes

Through Week 5 in the 2024 season, the Saints are off to a shaky 2-3 start, while they find themselves placed third in the NFC South. Their game vs the Kansas City Chiefs ended in a 26-13 loss, including starting QB Carr getting injured in the game. Meanwhile, the QB has been ruled out this week and is set to miss a few weeks.

College stats

Rookie's impressive college stats

Rattler began his college career at Oklahoma in 2019, redshirting his freshman year. He became the starting QB in 2020, leading the Sooners to a Big 12 title. After transferring to South Carolina in 2021, Rattler had standout performances, including record-breaking wins over top-10 teams in 2022. In 2023, he threw for a career-high 3,186 yards before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Draft

Spencer Rattler's draft details

Rattler was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. A record 137 players were picked between him and the previous quarterback, Bo Nix. Meanwhile, in the preseason, Rattler completed 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns. Following Derek Carr's Week 5 injury, Rattler was named the Saints' Week 6 starter.