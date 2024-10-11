#ThisDayThatYear: Kurt Warner records his 50th 300-yard game (2009)
On October 11, 2009, Kurt Warner passed for 301 yards in the Arizona Cardinals' 28-21 win over the Houston Texans. This marked Warner's 50th career 300-yard game, achieved in just 113 games, setting an NFL record as the fastest to reach the milestone. Warner surpassed Dan Marino, (176 games). We decode the record, the game and Warner's career stats.
Warner and Cardinal's 2009 season
Warner continued to lead Arizona with strong performances in his last season in the league. He managed 337 passes for 3,753 yards, whilst averaging 250.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Cardinals finished 10-6, won the NFC West, and beat the Green Bay Packers 51-45 in OT. They lost 45-14 to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional round.
Warner creates history as Arizona topple Houston
Arizona's defense kept the Texans at bay during the first half, while scoring in three quarters. Warner completed 26 passes for 302 yards and two TDs. Matt Schaub shone for the Texans with 35 passes for 370 yards, two TDs, and one interception. Warner also scripted history while he recorded the 50th 300-yard game in just 113 games. The Cardinals won 28-21.
QB's stellar career stats
Warner had an impressive career, completing 65.5% of his passes for 32,344 yards and 208 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 93.7. His standout season came in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams, where he threw for 4,353 yards, 41 touchdowns, and earned a 109.2 passer rating. In the playoffs, Warner maintained a 66.5% completion rate, 3,952 yards, and 31 touchdowns over 13 games.
Warner's stellar achievements in the NFL
Warner's achievements include winning Super Bowl XXXIV and being named MVP, earning two NFL MVP awards (1999, 2001), and receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award (2008). He was a two-time First-team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in passing touchdowns and completion percentage. Warner is also in the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor.