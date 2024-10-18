Summarize Simplifying... In short India has set a new record in Test cricket by hitting over 100 sixes in a year, surpassing England's previous record of 89 sixes in 2022.

Team India made history on Day 3 of the 1st Test match against New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India become first side with this milestone in Test cricket

What's the story Team India made history on Day 3 of the 1st Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. As per Cricbuzz, India have become the first nation to smoke 100 Test sixes in a calendar year. The milestone happened during India's 2nd innings. India have been superb in 2024 and this was another testament of their batting prowess. Here's more.

India break England's record

India have surpassed 100 sixes and will look to add to the tally. They broke the previous record of 89 sixes by England in the year 2022. Notably, India smashed 87 sixes in 2021 which was a record until England went past that. New Zealand are next in terms of most sixes by a team in a year (81 in 2014, 71 in 2013).

How has the Test match panned out?

India were stunned by the New Zealand pacers in their first innings and folded for a score of 46. This was India's lowest Test score at home and 3rd-lowest overall. Matt Henry was sensational for the visitors. He claimed a fifer. In response, Devon Conway (91) and Rachin Ravindra (134) helped NZ get to 402/10. India have responded well in their 2nd innings.