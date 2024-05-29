Next Article

Jos Buttler slammed an unbeaten 101 against Sri Lanka in 2021 in Sharjah

T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores by designated wicket-keepers

May 29, 2024

What's the story The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1. A total of 20 teams will feature in the competition. Eight teams will advance to the Super 8 stage before the semi-finalists are determined. It is worth noting that only two wicket-keepers have scored tons in the tournament. Here are highest individual scores by designated wicket-keepers (T20 World Cup).

Brendon McCullum: 123 vs Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012

Brendon McCullum has the highest individual score by a designated wicket-keeper in T20 World Cup history. The dasher slammed a 58-ball 123 for New Zealand against Bangladesh in the 2012 encounter in Pallekele. His knock included 11 fours and 7 sixes. The Black Caps racked up 191/3 before restricting Bangladesh to 132/8. Tim Southee and Kyle Mills took three wickets each.

Jos Buttler: 101* vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2021

England were down to 35/3 in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Wanindu Hasaranga helped the Lankans gain momentum with a fine spell. However, Jos Buttler's 67-ball 101* powered the Englishmen to 163/4 in 20 overs. The Lankans later perished for a mere 137, handing England a 26-run win. Buttler was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Devon Conway: 92* vs Australia, SCG, 2022

New Zealand hammered Australia in the 2022 T20 World Cup match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Black Caps successfully defended 200/3 after bowling out the Aussies for 111. Star opener Devon Conway fired for the Kiwis as he slammed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls, a knock studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes. He later took two catches.

Mohammad Rizwan: 79* vs Namibia, Abu Dhabi, 2021

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan bolstered Pakistan with their opening partnerships throughout the 2021 T20 World Cup. Their 113-run stand propelled Pakistan to 189/2 against Namibia in the Group 2 clash in Abu Dhabi. Rizwan returned unbeaten for 79 off 50 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 4 sixes. Pakistan later claimed a 45-run win.