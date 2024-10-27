Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Ajaz Patel holds the record for the most wickets taken in a Test match against India, with a career-best of 125 in 2021.

Mitchell Santner took 13 wickets against India in the Pune Test

Who owns best Test match figures against India?

By Parth Dhall 05:35 pm Oct 27, 202405:35 pm

What's the story New Zealand sealed a historic series win after beating India in the 2nd Test in Pune. The Kiwis, who also won the opener in Bengaluru, claimed their maiden Test series win India. Mitchell Santner was the chief architect of NZ's triumph in Pune as he claimed 13 wickets. The Kiwi spinner now has the third-best match figures against India in Test cricket.

#1

Ajaz Patel (NZ): 14/225 in 2021, Mumbai

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel is the only bowler to have taken more than 13 wickets in a Test match against India. He registered his career-best match figures of 14/225 during the 2021 Wankhede Test against India in 2021. Earlier in the Test, Patel became only the third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

#2

Ian Botham (England): 13/106 in 1984, Mumbai

Ian Botham, the legendary England all-rounder, has the best match figures for a pacer against India in Test cricket. Botham starred in England's 10-wicket haul against India in the 1980 one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former England all-rounder took six and seven wickets in the two innings, respectively (13/106). The visitors chased down 96 to win the Test.

#3

Mitchell Santner (NZ): 13/157 in 2024, Pune

As mentioned, spinner Santner is the latest entrant on this list. Santner remains the only other bowler with over 12 wickets against India in Test cricket. He also became the first NZ bowler to take two five-wicket hauls against India in a Test. Meanwhile, Santner's 13/157 are also the third-best match figures for a NZ bowler in Tests.