Summarize Simplifying... In short Upul Tharanga holds the record as the fastest Sri Lankan to score 4,000 runs in ODIs, achieving this feat in his 119th inning.

He's followed by Marvan Atapattu and Kusal Mendis who reached the milestone in their 123rd and 133rd innings respectively.

Kumar Sangakkara, despite his impressive overall ODI run tally, took 136 innings to reach the 4,000-run mark.

Mendis struck a a whirlwind 56* from 22 balls in the final ODI versus WI (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Fastest Sri Lankan batters to 4,000 runs in ODIs (innings)

By Rajdeep Saha 04:07 pm Oct 27, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Kusal Mendis attained a new milestone in the 3rd ODI versus West Indies. WI's tour of Sri Lanka saw the visitors win the final ODI on October 26 but lose the series 2-1. Mendis, who slammed a half-century, went on to complete 4,000 ODI runs. He attained the mark in his 133rd inning. Here are fastest Sri Lankan batters to 4,000 runs in ODIs.

#1

Upul Tharanga - 119 innings

As per ESPNcricinfo, Upul Tharanga holds the record as the fastest Lankan to 4,000 runs in ODIs. Tharanga attained the milestone in his 119th inning versus Australia in Hambantota, August 2011. He smashed 111 runs in that match. Notably, Tharanga had played one ODI for Asia XI in 2007. In 235 ODIs, Tharanga slammed 6,951 runs at 33.74.

#2

Marvan Atapattu - 123 innings

Former Sri Lankan ace, Marvan Atapattu, reached the 4,000-run mark in his 123rd inning for SL. He reached the milestone versus New Zealand in April, 2001 at Sharjah. Atapattu managed five runs in that contest as the Lankans lost. In 268 ODIs, Atapattu scored 8,529 runs at an average of 37.57. He smashed 11 tons and 59 fifties.

#3

Kusal Mendis - 133 innings

Mendis struck a a whirlwind 56* from 22 balls in the final ODI versus WI in Palekelle. He smashed nine fours and a six, striking at 254.55. SL managed 156/3 in 23 overs as West Indies won the match after a revised DLS target of 195. Mendis owns 4,034 runs from 136 ODIs (133 innings). He has 31 fifties and three tons.

#4

Kumar Sangakkara - 136 innings

Kumar Sangakkara reached the 4,000 run mark in his 136th inning. He attained the mark in January 2006 against New Zealand in Wellington. Sangakkara scored 52 runs in that contest but failed to help his side win. Notably, Sangakkara played four matches for Asia XI and three games for ICC World XI in 2005. Overall, he managed 14,234 ODI runs.