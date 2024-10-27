Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket team is set for a shake-up ahead of their series against Australia and Zimbabwe.

Key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah are back in the squad, while Shadab Khan has been dropped and Sufyan Muqeem added.

The captain for the tours is yet to be announced, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha being strong contenders.

Babar Azam returns after being dropped from the Test squad

Babar, Afridi, Naseem return for Australia series: Check out squads

By Parth Dhall 03:57 pm Oct 27, 202403:57 pm

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its squads for the upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe. The selection marks the return of star batter Babar Azam as well as bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah for both ODI and T20I series against Australia next month. However, the trio won't featured in either the ODI or T20I series in Zimbabwe that follow immediately after.

Captaincy suspense

PCB yet to announce captain for upcoming tours

Meanwhile, the PCB is yet to announce who will lead the team on these tours. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to make the announcement at a press conference in Lahore later today. Mohammad Rizwan, a strong contender for the captaincy in both formats, has been named in both ODI squads but will be rested from the T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Team alterations

Squad changes and upcoming fixtures

Another potential leader, Salman Ali Agha, has been named in white-ball squads for both the tours. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, who missed out on a central contract, don't feature in any squad. On the other hand, Mohammad Hasnain, was wasn't handed a central contract, has earned a spot in all four squads. He was the Player of the Tournament at the Champions One-Day Cup.

Squad reshuffle

Shadab Khan dropped; Sufiyan Muqeem added to T20I squads

In a major development, all-rounder Shadab Khan has been dropped from the team, while left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has been added to both the T20I traveling parties. Meanwhile, all-rounder Qasim Akram will join the team for the Zimbabwe T20Is. The ODI series against Australia, starting November 4, will be Pakistan's first 50-over assignment since the ICC Cricket World Cup in India a year earlier.

Australia

Pakistan's white-ball squads for Australia series

ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. T20I squad: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, and Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe

Pakistan's white-ball squads for Zimbabwe series

ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Tayyab Tahir. T20I squad: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan