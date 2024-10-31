Summarize Simplifying... In short Gautam Gambhir, ahead of the 3rd Test, stated that the entire team shares the responsibility for the series defeat, not just the batters.

He views the loss as a motivation for improvement and emphasized the need for adaptability and strong defense in the game.

Gambhir also commented on the Wankhede Stadium pitch, describing it as a good wicket, but challenging to judge before both teams bat on it. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India are behind in the two-match series (0-2)

'Everyone responsible for series defeat, not just batters': Gautam Gambhir

By Parth Dhall 03:28 pm Oct 31, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has refused to blame the batters alone for their recent Test series loss against New Zealand. Gambhir's statement comes ahead of India's 3rd and final Test against New Zealand scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. New Zealand, who lead 2-0, handed India their first home Test series defeat in over a decade. However, despite the losses, Gambhir is optimistic about future improvements.

Team accountability

Gambhir emphasizes collective responsibility

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 3rd Test, Gambhir said, "Everyone has the responsibility, I cannot say just the batters have let us down." He also confirmed that no new players would be added for the final Test. This comes amid speculation of a possible change in the team line-up after their recent performance.

Future prospects

Gambhir sees defeat as motivation for improvement

Gambhir also acknowledged the team's disappointment over the Test series loss, but sees it as a driving force for future improvement. "I am not going to sugarcoat that it is hurting. It should hurt and that will make us better," he said. The coach believes this experience will inspire young players to enhance their skills and adapt to different game scenarios.

Skill development

Gambhir stresses on adaptability and strong defense

Gambhir stressed on the need to be adaptable in Test cricket, saying a complete cricketer can adapt well. He also stressed on the need to have a solid defense in all formats. "The more the T20 cricket is played (around the world), the more people will struggle in defending," he said, adding they are working hard on improving this aspect of their game.

Pitch assessment

Gambhir comments on Wankhede Stadium pitch

When asked about the pitch at Wankhede Stadium, Gambhir described it as "just a good wicket." He said it would be "challenging" for anyone to judge before both the teams bat on it. Notably, valuable ICC World Test Championship points are at stake for both India and New Zealand, heading into the final match.