Summarize Simplifying... In short Gary Kirsten's resignation as Pakistan's cricket coach has led to Jason Gillespie stepping in for the upcoming Australia tour.

Kevin Pietersen, a renowned English cricketer, expressed his disappointment over Kirsten's departure, questioning Pakistan's decision.

Meanwhile, former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to take over as the new head coach, and Mohammad Rizwan will debut as the full-time captain during the Australia tour. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kirsten resigned after a six-month tenure (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kevin Pietersen criticizes PCB over Gary Kirsten's resignation

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:17 pm Oct 29, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen has expressed disappointment over Gary Kirsten's resignation as head coach of Pakistan's white-ball teams. Kirsten, who is a legendary name in international cricket coaching circles, ended his six-month-long tenure with the Pakistani team. His decision to step down has been attributed to reported disagreements with players and dissatisfaction with recent changes in the country's cricket structure.

Interim appointment

PCB confirms Kirsten's resignation, announces interim coach

Confirming Kirsten's resignation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Jason Gillespie would be the interim coach for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. The board said, "The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted."

Reaction

Pietersen questions Pakistan's loss of Kirsten

Pietersen, who is one of England's best batters, was surprised by Kirsten's decision and slammed Pakistan cricket for losing such a high-profile coach. He wrote on X, "How can Pakistan Cricket lose Gary Kirsten with his resume in coaching? One step forward the last few weeks and two steps back today! Stop doing it to yourselves. Too much talent to keep doing this kind of stuff!"

Twitter Post

Here is Pietersen's post!

Successor

Saqlain Mushtaq tipped as Kirsten's successor

Meanwhile, reports from Pakistan indicate former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is the frontrunner to replace Kirsten as the new head coach of Pakistan's white-ball teams. If all goes well, Mushtaq will take over from the Zimbabwe tour. This comes as Pakistan gears up for a series of international matches, including three ODIs and T20Is in Australia, and a tour to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Leadership

Rizwan to lead Pakistan in Australia tour

Mohammad Rizwan will make his full-time debut as captain of Pakistan white-ball teams during the Australia tour. In his absence, Salman Ali Agha will take over the reins of the 2009 T20 World Cup winners for a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in December. The leadership change is another major shift in Pakistan's cricket landscape after Kirsten's departure.