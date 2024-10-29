Tim Paine doesn't regret sledging R Ashwin in SCG Test
Former Australian cricket team captain, Tim Paine, has said that he has no regrets over his sledging incident with Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The verbal spat had occurred during the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in 2020-2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Paine said that he wanted to unsettle Ashwin, who was constantly getting him out and "annoying" him.
Paine's sledging strategy and Ashwin's response
During the SCG Test, India were set an improbable 407 to chase in their final innings. As Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari fought valiantly to save the match, Paine tried distracting Ashwin with sledging. "I can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash," he had said. To Paine's sarcastic jibe of facing him at The Gabba, an unfazed Ashwin shot back, "Just like we want to get you to India, that will be your last series."
Paine's sledging aimed at Ashwin
Paine clarified his sledging was only aimed at Ashwin, who later pulled out of the Test match due to a back spasm. Although he didn't do well in that match, Paine said he faced up to the challenge. "He is a fantastic cricketer. He was getting me out all the time and that was annoying me as well," Paine said in a podcast of The Grade Cricketer.
India's historic victory at the Gabba
The Gabba Test saw a historic turnaround in cricket history. Despite missing key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, India played a largely inexperienced side. Against all odds, they chased down 328 on the final day of the Brisbane Test. This was Australia's first defeat at The Gabba in 32 years as India clinched the series 2-1.