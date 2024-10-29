Summarize Simplifying... In short During the SCG Test, Tim Paine attempted to distract R Ashwin with sledging, but Ashwin remained unfazed.

Despite Paine's taunts and India's lack of key players, the team achieved a historic victory at the Gabba Test, marking Australia's first defeat there in 32 years.

This unexpected win, led by a largely inexperienced side, resulted in India clinching the series 2-1.

Paine wanted to unsettle Ashwin (Image source: X/@ICC)

Tim Paine doesn't regret sledging R Ashwin in SCG Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:45 pm Oct 29, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricket team captain, Tim Paine, has said that he has no regrets over his sledging incident with Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The verbal spat had occurred during the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in 2020-2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Paine said that he wanted to unsettle Ashwin, who was constantly getting him out and "annoying" him.

Verbal duel

Paine's sledging strategy and Ashwin's response

During the SCG Test, India were set an improbable 407 to chase in their final innings. As Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari fought valiantly to save the match, Paine tried distracting Ashwin with sledging. "I can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash," he had said. To Paine's sarcastic jibe of facing him at The Gabba, an unfazed Ashwin shot back, "Just like we want to get you to India, that will be your last series."

Sledging target

Paine's sledging aimed at Ashwin

Paine clarified his sledging was only aimed at Ashwin, who later pulled out of the Test match due to a back spasm. Although he didn't do well in that match, Paine said he faced up to the challenge. "He is a fantastic cricketer. He was getting me out all the time and that was annoying me as well," Paine said in a podcast of The Grade Cricketer.

Unforgettable win

India's historic victory at the Gabba

The Gabba Test saw a historic turnaround in cricket history. Despite missing key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, India played a largely inexperienced side. Against all odds, they chased down 328 on the final day of the Brisbane Test. This was Australia's first defeat at The Gabba in 32 years as India clinched the series 2-1.