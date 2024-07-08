In brief Simplifying... In brief Rumors are swirling about a possible split between celebrity couple Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya.

Is everything over between Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya? Insider claims so

By Isha Sharma 04:09 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Despite his recent acclaim from the T20 World Cup final, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is reportedly not making amends with his wife, Natasa Stankovic. A close friend of the couple reportedly revealed that they are not intending to resolve their differences. There have been heavy speculations about a strain in their marriage for the past several weeks, but there is no confirmation.

Unaddressed complaints and unclear intentions widen rift

The couple's friend told Times Now that Pandya and Stankovic are not addressing their complaints against each other. This suggests a growing divide in their relationship, with Stankovic reportedly unwilling to welcome her husband back. The friend further disclosed, "Look, nobody knows what will happen in time to come. But as things stand today, Hardik and Natasa are not patching up. Probably, it's over." TN also added that Pandya "goofed up."

Post-victory call ignited speculation amidst relationship strain

Speculation of a patch-up briefly arose following a phone call made by Pandya after the T20 World Cup victory. Some believed he was sharing his joy with his wife, Stankovic. However, the details of this conversation remain unknown, including who Pandya was actually speaking with. This uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to the couple's already complex relationship.

Recent updates about the couple

Recently, Pandya celebrated his T20 WC victory at home with his son Agastya, with his wife being noticeably absent from the event. Then, Pandya was spotted alone at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony earlier this week. Stankovic, meanwhile, has ben dropping cryptic posts on Instagram, and the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. They have been married since 2020.