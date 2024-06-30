In brief Simplifying... In brief Hardik Pandya's post-match call after India's T20 World Cup win sparked rumors about his relationship with his wife, Stankovic, who had previously removed "Pandya" from her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was seen calling his wife, Anushka Sharma, who shared their daughter's concern for the team's emotional state.

The victory marked the end of India's ICC trophy drought, with their last win being in 2013. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Emotional Hardik Pandya makes video call after World Cup win

Hardik Pandya's post-T20 World Cup victory call ignites fan speculation

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:13 pm Jun 30, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, instrumental in India's triumph at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, was seen making a video call after the match. This sparked widespread speculation among fans about the recipient of the call. Images of an emotional Pandya sitting on the pitch engaged in a video call have gone viral, with fans guessing it could be his wife Natasa Stankovic, his mother, or his brother-cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Reason

Pandya has been battling separation rumors with wife

The reason behind the heightened curiosity was the Mumbai Indians all-rounder's rumored tiff with actor-model wife Stankovic. The speculations were triggered when Stankovic removed "Pandya" from her Instagram handle and deleted some photos with her cricketer husband. Insiders revealed in May that "tension has been brewing in their marriage for the past six months..." Then incredulous reports of alimony money grabbed headlines, ushering in hatred for the model. However, a few days later, Stankovic restored images with Pandya.

Family moment

Virat Kohli's post-match call and daughter's concern

Virat Kohli, another key player in the match, was also seen making a post-match call to his wife Anushka Sharma and their children. Sharma later shared on Instagram that their daughter Vamika was worried if all team members had someone to hug them after she saw them crying on TV. In response, the actor reassured her by saying, "Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Historic win

India's ICC trophy drought ended with jubilant victory

India's victory over South Africa by seven runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final marked the end of their ICC trophy drought, their first since the Champions Trophy in 2013. The final match was held at a packed stadium with fans from around the globe. Kohli's determined performance played a significant role in setting a formidable target for South Africa. As India clinched the victory with the final delivery, spectators erupted in jubilation.