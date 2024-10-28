Summarize Simplifying... In short After a stellar IPL season, Nitish Reddy made his T20I debut against Bangladesh, scoring 74 runs and taking two wickets.

He aspires to be the world's best all-rounder, with advice from Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav guiding his journey.

Excited to face Pat Cummins, Reddy also emphasizes fitness and consistency in his fast-bowling role. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Reddy has been sensational in 2024 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Nitish Reddy aspires to become world's best all-rounder

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:53 am Oct 28, 202411:53 am

What's the story Hailed as India's next big all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy has had a phenomenal 2024. His explosive show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad and his selection in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been the highlights of his rise in cricket. The fast-bowling all-rounder is now seen as a key asset for India in the five-Test series against Australia.

Career highlights

Reddy's performance in IPL and T20I debut

Reddy's career took a major turn after he scored 303 runs and took three wickets in the 2024 IPL. His performance earned him a T20I debut against Bangladesh, where he made a significant contribution of 74 runs and two wickets in one of the games. Apart from being selected in the Test squad, Reddy is also a part of the India A team which will take on Australia A starting October 31.

Future goals

Reddy's aspirations and advice from Gambhir

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Reddy revealed that he wants to become the world's best all-rounder. He also shared the priceless advice Gautam Gambhir gave him during his T20I debut against Bangladesh. Gambhir told him to back his power and not play reverse sweep on low-bouncing wickets, a strategy that worked wonders for Reddy in the match.

Upcoming challenges

Reddy's excitement to play against Cummins

Reddy said he was excited about the prospect of playing against Pat Cummins, under whom he had a successful IPL season. He noted Cummins's simple but effective strategy of forcing batters into mistakes by constantly hitting the off-stump area. Reddy also praised Cummins's leadership qualities, saying he kept players focused and aggressive no matter how the team was performing.

Captain's advice

Reddy's interactions with Suryakumar Yadav and fitness focus

Upon receiving his India cap, Reddy had insightful interactions with captain Suryakumar Yadav who offered him mental strength tips and encouraged him to maintain his intensity. As a fast-bowling all-rounder, Reddy emphasized the importance of fitness in his role. He aims to maintain consistency in red-ball cricket at a pace of 130-135km/h, rather than pushing for higher speeds at the risk of losing accuracy.