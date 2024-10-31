Summarize Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli, the cricketing powerhouse, has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a staggering ₹21 crore.

Kohli, who has scored over 8,000 runs for RCB, expressed his loyalty to the team in a heartfelt video message, stating his goal to win the IPL title in the upcoming cycle.

He also hinted at a potential return as RCB's captain, a position he relinquished after the 2021 season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli has been with RCB since 2008

Virat Kohli retained by RCB for whopping ₹21 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 08:18 pm Oct 31, 202408:18 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli for ₹21 crore, up from ₹15 crore in 2022. The 35-year-old cricketer, who has been with RCB since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), thanked the franchise and said he was thrilled about the development. He also reiterated his commitment to the team and its fans. Here's more.

Career recap

Kohli's IPL journey with RCB

Kohli has been a consistent performer for RCB, having played 252 matches and scored an impressive 8,004 runs at an average of 38.66. In the last season alone, he scored 741 runs and won the prestigious Orange Cap. "The relationship with the franchise has been 'truly special' and I do not see myself for any other (IPL) team in the future," Kohli said about his association with RCB.

Fan communication

Kohli's message to RCB fans and management

In a video message shared by RCB on their social media, Kohli thanked the team's fans and management. "Hi Guys, a big hello to everyone at RCB, the fans, the people involved. Behind the scenes. The management, everyone," he started. He also confirmed that he has been retained by RCB for the three-year cycle of IPL starting next year.

Aspirations

Kohli's future goals with RCB

Further, Kohli spoke about his future with the team. He said, "Obviously, the goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle and we are going to give our best shot as always and try and make everyone proud of the way we play our cricket." He also hinted at a possible return as RCB's skipper, a role he stepped down from after 2021 IPL season.