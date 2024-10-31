Virat Kohli retained by RCB for whopping ₹21 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli for ₹21 crore, up from ₹15 crore in 2022. The 35-year-old cricketer, who has been with RCB since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), thanked the franchise and said he was thrilled about the development. He also reiterated his commitment to the team and its fans. Here's more.
Kohli's IPL journey with RCB
Kohli has been a consistent performer for RCB, having played 252 matches and scored an impressive 8,004 runs at an average of 38.66. In the last season alone, he scored 741 runs and won the prestigious Orange Cap. "The relationship with the franchise has been 'truly special' and I do not see myself for any other (IPL) team in the future," Kohli said about his association with RCB.
Kohli's message to RCB fans and management
In a video message shared by RCB on their social media, Kohli thanked the team's fans and management. "Hi Guys, a big hello to everyone at RCB, the fans, the people involved. Behind the scenes. The management, everyone," he started. He also confirmed that he has been retained by RCB for the three-year cycle of IPL starting next year.
Kohli's future goals with RCB
Further, Kohli spoke about his future with the team. He said, "Obviously, the goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle and we are going to give our best shot as always and try and make everyone proud of the way we play our cricket." He also hinted at a possible return as RCB's skipper, a role he stepped down from after 2021 IPL season.