Summarize Simplifying... In short In a heartfelt tribute to Sourav Ganguly's significant contributions to Indian cricket, then-captain Dhoni gave him a memorable farewell during his last international match in 2008.

Ganguly, known for his impressive cricket career and inspirational leadership, had a profound impact on the sport, nurturing talents like Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

Despite a golden duck in his final innings, India's victory against Australia in the Nagpur Test marked a fitting end to Ganguly's illustrious career.

The 2008 India-Australia Test in Nagpur brought an end to Ganguly's illustrious international career

When Dhoni bid farewell to Sourav Ganguly with special gesture

By Parth Dhall 04:09 pm Oct 29, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently opened up on Sourav Ganguly﻿'s farewell Test match. The 2008 Test between India and Australia in Nagpur brought an end to Ganguly's illustrious international career. Speaking at a promotional event, Dhoni revealed how he instinctively asked Ganguly to lead in the match's final moments. It was a meaningful gesture to pay tribute to Ganguly's immense contribution to Indian cricket.

Captaincy handover

Dhoni's tribute to Ganguly

Dhoni, who was India's captain back then, viewed this as a rare chance to pay tribute to Ganguly's contribution to Indian cricket. He said, "Being one of the greatest captains that India has ever produced, what better farewell can you give from your side?" The decision was spontaneous, taken on the last day of the match. Dhoni further said even if it was for a short time, he thought this was the right way for Ganguly to bid adieu.

Career highlights

Ganguly's remarkable cricket career and legacy

Ganguly's cricket career included 113 Test matches where he racked up 7,212 runs at a remarkable average of 42.17. His ODI record was equally impressive, as he scored 11,363 runs from 311 matches. Apart from his batting, Ganguly was an inspirational captain who brought a competitive spirit to Indian cricket. He rigorously backed prodigious talents like Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh who would become instrumental in India's future successes.

Farewell match

Ganguly's farewell Test marked India's victory

India's 2008 Nagpur Test against Australia was especially important as it was Ganguly's last international match. Alghough Ganuly was dismissed for a golden duck in the second innings after scoring 85 in the first, India won by 172 runs. The win sealed the series 2-0 for India, making Dhoni's gesture of giving Ganguly a memorable send-off from his international cricket career all the more special.