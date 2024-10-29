Summarize Simplifying... In short Tristan Stubbs hit his first Test century, helping South Africa avoid a top-order collapse in Chattogram.

He scored 106 runs off 198 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes, before being dismissed by Taijul Islam.

He scored 106 runs off 198 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes, before being dismissed by Taijul Islam.

This feat takes his total Test runs to over 300 and his First-Class cricket runs past 1,500.

Tristan Stubbs smashed 106(198) against Bangladesh in Chattogram

Tristan Stubbs slams his maiden Test ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 04:26 pm Oct 29, 202404:26 pm

What's the story South Africa top-order batter Tristan Stubbs has slammed his maiden century in Test cricket. Stubbs reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The Proteas batter stitched a 201-run partnership with opener Tony de Zorzi after SA lost skipper Aiden Markram in the first session. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Stubbs firmly held his end

Stubbs's knock had a blend of resilience and solidity. He helped SA evade a top-order collapse after they opted to bat in Chattogram. The right-hander batted nearly two sessions along with De Zorzi, as the duo took the Proteas past 200. Stubbs brought up his century with a single after tea. It took him 194 balls for the same.

Information

Stubbs departs for 198-ball 106

Stubbs was dismissed shortly after he completed the 200-run stand with de Zorzi. Taijul Islam removed the Proteas batter for 106(198), having knocked him over. Stubbs's knock included 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Stats

Stubbs races past 300 Test runs

As mentioned, Stubbs has completed his maiden century in the longest format. In five Tests, the Proteas batter has racked up 301 runs at an average of more than 37. His tally also includes a half-centuries, which came against the West Indies. Stubbs has overall raced past 1,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He recorded his sixth FC ton.