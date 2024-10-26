Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket team, led by Shan Masood, clinched a 2-1 series victory against England, thanks to spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan who took 19 out of 20 English wickets in the final match.

Despite initial setbacks, Pakistan's bold decision to replace three star players paid off, with Sajid Khan's resilience on the field earning him the Man of the Series title.

England's captain, Ben Stokes, acknowledged his team's inability to meet the challenges posed by Pakistan in the last two games.

Pakistan won the series 2-1 (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Shan Masood lauds Pakistan squad for their resilience versus England

By Rajdeep Saha 03:43 pm Oct 26, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Pakistan defeated England in a thrilling Test series to secure their first home win since 2021. The team's captain, Shan Masood, lauded his squad for their resilience and determination in clinching back-to-back wins against the English side. The success was especially significant as it came after an initial defeat in the series opener. Masood said it's a special feeling to be on the winning side. Here's more.

Match-turners

It's special, says Masood after Pakistan tame England

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were key to Pakistan's win, taking 19 out of 20 English wickets. Their brilliant show ensured a nine-wicket win for Pakistan, clinching the series 2-1. "Like London busses they come together," Shan said of his side's successive victories in the series during a post-match press conference. "The first win came after a long time and it was backed up by a series win. It's special."

Strategic moves

Bold selection decisions pay off for Pakistan

After their first loss, Pakistan took a bold step by dropping three star players - Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. The decision paid off as their replacements Sajid and Noman ran riot in the next tests. The pair took 39 of the 40 English wickets in the last two tests, justifying Pakistan's audacious selection policy.

Determination

Sajid Khan's resilience exemplifies team spirit

Spinner Sajid showed incredible spirit during the match, coming back on the field after injuring his chin. His determination was recognized by captain Masood who said, "For everyone to stand up and give their best means a lot." He added, "It is about characters, people you can trust, people you think can bleed for you - Sajid literally bled for us yesterday." Sajid was adjudged the Man of the Series. He claimed 19 scalps in the series (2 matches).

Stokes's statement

England's captain acknowledges challenges faced

England's captain Ben Stokes admitted his team failed to rise to the challenge Pakistan posed in the last two games. "The last couple of Tests we've been thrown some challenges, and I think it's pretty easy to assess that were weren't able to stand up to those challenges," said Stokes. "The great thing about sport is that those challenges will always come along, but in the last two games we weren't able to match what Pakistan threw at us."