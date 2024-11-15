Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Australian cricket captain Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell have each scored over 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Maxwell has five T20I tons under his belt (Image source: X/@ICC)

These Australian batters own 10,000-plus runs in T20 cricket

What's the story Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the third Australian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The milestone came during his side's first T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan in Brisbane. He smashed a brilliant 43 runs off just 19 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes. His efforts powered Australia to victory in a rain-curtailed game. Here we look at Australians with 10,000-plus T20 runs.

Aaron Finch - 11,458 runs

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch tops this list. He slammed 11,458 runs in 387 games at 33.60. His strike rate reads 138.16. His highest score of 172 came for Australia against Zimbabwe in 2018. The veteran, who scored 3,120 T20I runs at 34.28, is the first Aussie to breach the 3,000-run mark in the format. (100: 2, 50s: 19). He is the only batter to date with two 150-plus scores in T20Is.

David Warner - 12,411 runs runs

Finch's former opening partner David Warner also features in this list. He has scored 12,411 runs across 385 games at 36.61 as his strike rate reads a healthy 140.07. His tally of 112 50-plus scores is the most for a batter in the T20 format. This includes 104 half-centuries and eight tons. Meanwhile, Warner finished his Australia career with 3,277 runs across 110 T20Is at 33.43. His tally includes 28 half-centuries and a ton.

Glenn Maxwell - 10,031 runs

Across his career, Maxwell has appeared in 448 matches and batted in 421 innings. He has accumulated 10,031 runs at an average of 27.70 (SR: 153.87). His tally consists of seven centuries and 54 fifties, with the highest score being a phenomenal 154*. 2,643 of his runs have come across 114 T20Is at a brilliant strike rate of 155.56. This includes 11 fifties and five tons.