Australian bowler Mitchell Starc has joined the elite club of Aussie bowlers with 100 home ODI wickets, boasting an impressive average of 21.10.

His tally of 102 wickets is the second-most in Australia in the 21st century, only behind Brett Lee.

Since his debut in 2010, Starc's home wicket count is third-highest globally, trailing behind Shakib Al Hasan and Trent Boult.

Starc has raced to 102 ODI wickets at home (Image source: X/@ICC)

Presenting Mitchell Starc's stunning numbers in home ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:10 pm Nov 05, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Star seamer Mitchell Starc recently became the sixth Australian bowler to complete 100 ODI wickets on home soil. The left-arm speedster achieved the milestone with a three-wicket haul against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His brilliant spell with the new ball had Pakistan openers Saim Ayyub and Abdullah Shafique reeling. Here we decode his stellar ODI numbers on home soil.

Match highlights

Starc's impressive performance against Pakistan

Starc started his successful spell by getting debutant Saim Ayyub in his second over. He maintained the momentum by getting Abdullah Shafique, who was caught by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. Later in the match, Starc bowled Shaheen Afridi to get his third wicket of the game. He ended with brilliant figures of 3/33 from 10 overs as Pakistan were folded for 203. The hosts later won by two wickets.

Historic achievement

Starc joins elite group of Australian bowlers

With this feat, Starc has become a part of an elite club of Australian bowlers to have taken 100 wickets in ODIs at home. The list features cricket legends like Brett Lee (169), Glenn McGrath (160), Shane Warne (134), Craig McDermott (125), and Steve Waugh (101). In his 54th home game, Starc has now taken 102 wickets at an average of 21.10 and economy of 4.83, including three five-wicket hauls.

Average

Third-best average in Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc's average of 21.10 is the third-best among bowlers with at least 70 ODI scalps in Australia. He is only behind West Indies's Joel Garner (18.22) and McGrath (20.22). The left-arm pacer's tally of three fifers in Australia is only second to Lee (5). Meanwhile, Starc shares the second spot with WI's Curtly Ambrose and McGrath.

Tally

Second-most wickets in Australia in 21st century

Starc's tally of 102 ODI scalps Down Under is the second-most for any bowler in the 21st century (since January 1, 2001). He trails behind Lee, who has 150 wickets in this regard at 23.45. Meanwhile, Starc and Lee boast the joint-most four-plus wicket-hauls in Australia in the ODI format (10 each).

Elite list

Third-most wickets at home since debut

Starc's tally of 102 scalps at home is the third-most for any bowler since his ODI debut in October 2010. He is only behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (126), and New Zealand's Trent Boult (116). England's Adil Rashid (101) is the only other bowler with a century of home ODI wickets in this period.