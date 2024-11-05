Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros clinched their second championship title by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

The Astros, who had a stellar season with a 106-56 record, overcame a 2-1 series deficit, with rookie Jeremy Peña earning MVP honors.

Despite a tough start, the Phillies made it to the World Series for the first time since 2009, but couldn't secure the win.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 2022, the Astros defeated the Phillies for their second World Series title in franchise history (Image credit: X/@astros)

#ThisDayThatYear: Astros beat Phillies for second title in franchise history

What's the story On November 5, 2022, the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in franchise history, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. This victory sealed a 4-2 series win, making Dusty Baker (73) the oldest manager to win the championship. We decode the game, the 2022 World Series, and the 2022 season for both the Astros and Phillies.

Game 6 recap

Astros beat Phillies 4-1 to clinch second World Series title

In Game 6, Yordan Álvarez's 450-foot, three-run homer put the Astros up 4-1 over the Phillies, clinching the Series 4-2. Framber Valdez allowed just one run over six innings, and Ryan Pressly recorded his sixth postseason save. MVP Jeremy Peña hit .400 in the Series, while the Houston bullpen posted a 0.83 ERA across 54.1 innings that postseason.

2022 World Series recap

Highlights of the 2022 World Series

The 2022 World Series saw the Astros defeat the Phillies in six games to capture their second championship. Entering as AL West champions, the Astros overcame a 2-1 series deficit, winning three straight to secure victory. Rookie Peña earned MVP honors, and Game 4 featured a rare combined no-hitter. Notably, this marked the first World Series with a universal designated hitter.

2022 season - Astros

Astros' stellar World Series run and 2022 season

The 2022 Astros, in their 61st MLB season, finished the regular season with a 106-56 record and a .654 winning percentage. They dominated postseason play, going 11-2 to claim their second World Series title. The Astros set records with a no-hitter in Game 4 and a historic bullpen allowing just five earned runs throughout the playoffs.

2022 season - Phillies

Phillies' 2022 season and World Series appearance

The 2022 Phillies marked their 140th season, finishing 87-75 in the regular season and winning the NL pennant for the first time since 2009. After a rocky 21-29 start, they improved to 65-46 under interim manager Rob Thomson. The Phillies reached the World Series, defeating the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres in the playoffs, but lost to the Astros, finishing the postseason 9-10.