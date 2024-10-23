#ThisDayThatYear: Yankees first to win four consecutive pennants since 1964
On October 22, 2001, the New York Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 12-3 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), clinching their 38th pennant. This victory marked the Yankees' fourth consecutive pennant, a feat not accomplished since their predecessors from 1960-64. Meanwhile, let's take a look at their stellar 2001 season, the historic baseball game, and the historic ALCS.
Yankees win consecutive fourth AL pennant, beat Mariners 12-3
In Game 5 of the 2001 ALCS, the Yankees dominated the Mariners, winning 12-3 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees' offense surged, highlighted by Bernie Williams' two-run homer and Paul O'Neill's solo shot. Seattle managed three runs in the seventh, but Tino Martinez sealed the victory with a three-run blast in the eighth. This win secured the Yankees' fourth consecutive World Series appearance.
2001 ALCS recap
The 2001 ALCS featured a dramatic rematch between New York and Seattle, following both teams' thrilling Division Series victories. The series played in the wake of the September 11 attacks, saw the Yankees take the first two games in Seattle despite the Mariners' 116-win season. After a split in Games 3 and 4, the Yankees clinched the pennant with a victory in Game 5.
Highlights of the 2001 Yankees season
The Yankees finished the regular season with a 95-65 record, 13.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox. They overcame the Oakland Athletics in the ALDS, winning three games to two, and defeated the 116-win Mariners in the ALCS, four games to one. Despite their postseason success, the Yankees lost a dramatic World Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games.