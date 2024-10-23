Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2001, the Yankees made their fourth consecutive World Series appearance after a 12-3 victory over the Mariners in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Despite the Mariners' impressive 116-win season, the Yankees, who finished the regular season 13.5 games ahead of the Red Sox, clinched the pennant.

However, their postseason success was cut short when they lost the World Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games.

#OTDTY: The Yankees won their fourth consecutive AL pennant for the first time since 1964 (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

#ThisDayThatYear: Yankees first to win four consecutive pennants since 1964

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:56 am Oct 23, 202412:56 am

What's the story On October 22, 2001, the New York Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 12-3 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), clinching their 38th pennant. This victory marked the Yankees' fourth consecutive pennant, a feat not accomplished since their predecessors from 1960-64. Meanwhile, let's take a look at their stellar 2001 season, the historic baseball game, and the historic ALCS.

Game 5 recap

Yankees win consecutive fourth AL pennant, beat Mariners 12-3

In Game 5 of the 2001 ALCS, the Yankees dominated the Mariners, winning 12-3 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees' offense surged, highlighted by Bernie Williams' two-run homer and Paul O'Neill's solo shot. Seattle managed three runs in the seventh, but Tino Martinez sealed the victory with a three-run blast in the eighth. This win secured the Yankees' fourth consecutive World Series appearance.

ALCS

2001 ALCS recap

The 2001 ALCS featured a dramatic rematch between New York and Seattle, following both teams' thrilling Division Series victories. The series played in the wake of the September 11 attacks, saw the Yankees take the first two games in Seattle despite the Mariners' 116-win season. After a split in Games 3 and 4, the Yankees clinched the pennant with a victory in Game 5.

2001 season - Yankees

Highlights of the 2001 Yankees season

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 95-65 record, 13.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox. They overcame the Oakland Athletics in the ALDS, winning three games to two, and defeated the 116-win Mariners in the ALCS, four games to one. Despite their postseason success, the Yankees lost a dramatic World Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games.