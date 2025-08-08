Meta acquires yet another AI audio start-up

Meta Platforms has acquired WaveForms AI, a start-up that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and replicate emotions in audio. The company was founded by Alexis Conneau, an audio researcher at Meta and OpenAI , and Coralie Lemaitre, a former Google ad strategist. The acquisition is part of Meta's strategy to bolster its capabilities in AI-powered audio technology.

Company history WaveForms AI had raised $40 million in funding Launched in December 2024, WaveForms AI had previously raised $40 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). After the acquisition, Conneau and Lemaitre will join Meta's new AI division, Superintelligence Labs. This move is part of Meta's larger effort to enhance its expertise in AI-driven audio technology.

Talent acquisition Meta also hired a former Google employee Along with the WaveForms AI acquisition, Meta has also hired Johan Schalkwyk, a former Google fellow known for his work in speech AI. He will be joining Superintelligence Labs as a Voice Lead, as per his LinkedIn page. Last month, Meta had also acquired Play AI, another start-up that specializes in creating human-like voices.