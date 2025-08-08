'Local investors step in during global trade tensions'

Domestic mutual funds and insurers snapped up key shares

Domestic mutual funds and insurers snapped up key shares in big block deals like Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eternal Ltd., helping cushion the market from shocks.

So far in 2025, local investors have bought around $50 billion in stocks—way outpacing the $11 billion sold off by foreign players.

Their steady support is proving crucial for keeping India's markets balanced when things get rocky globally.