'Local investors step in during global trade tensions'
On Thursday, Indian institutional investors made their biggest stock buy since April—₹10,860 crore (about $1.2 billion)—right when global trade tensions were heating up.
Their move kept the Nifty 50 Index afloat, even as foreign investors were selling off.
Domestic mutual funds and insurers snapped up key shares
Domestic mutual funds and insurers snapped up key shares in big block deals like Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eternal Ltd., helping cushion the market from shocks.
So far in 2025, local investors have bought around $50 billion in stocks—way outpacing the $11 billion sold off by foreign players.
Their steady support is proving crucial for keeping India's markets balanced when things get rocky globally.