Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2000, Bengals' Corey Dillon set an NFL single-game record by rushing for 278 yards, helping the team secure a 31-21 victory over the Broncos and ending a long losing streak.

Despite the team's overall struggle, Dillon's career was marked with impressive stats, including 11,241 rushing yards, 82 rushing touchdowns, and numerous franchise records.

A Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowl selectee, Dillon's contributions to the sport have earned him spots in the Bengals Ring of Honor and their 50th Anniversary Team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#OTDTY: Bengals' Corey Dillon broke Walter Payton's 27-year-old single-game rushing record in 2000 (Image credit: X/@Bengals)

#ThisDayThatYear: Bengals' Corey Dillon rushes for an NFL single-game record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:54 am Oct 23, 202412:54 am

What's the story On October 22, 2000, Corey Dillon, the Cincinnati Bengals running back, made NFL history by rushing for 278 yards against the Denver Broncos. This remarkable feat surpassed Walter Payton's long-standing record of 275 yards set in 1973 and also secured a 31-21 victory for the Bengals. Let's dig deep into the game, the record, and Collin's career stats.

2000 season

Bengals and Collins' 2000 season

The 2000 Bengals, finished with a 4-12 record. Dillon rushed for a franchise-record 1,435 yards, ranking fifth in the NFL. Dillon set an NFL single-game record by rushing for 278 yards in a 31-21 victory against the Broncos, ending a long losing streak. Despite Dillon's success, the team struggled offensively, especially with quarterback Akili Smith, and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Game recap

Dillon breaks 27-year-old rushing yards record in Bengals' 31-21 victory

In a thrilling game, the Bengals defeated the Broncos 31-21. The Bengals capitalized on a strong rushing attack, with a standout performance from Dillon. Despite Brian Griese's impressive passing effort for the Broncos, the Bengals' defense held firm, securing their fourth win of the season. The victory also marked a significant turning point for the Bengals snapping a long losing streak.

Career stats

Collins' illustrious NFL career

Over his career, Dillons played 150 regular-season games, amassing 2,618 rushing attempts for 11,241 yards and averaging 4.3 yards per carry, including 82 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he recorded 244 receptions for 1,913 receiving yards, contributing to a total of 13,335 all-purpose yards and 89 total touchdowns. In the playoffs, he participated in 8 games, rushing for 508 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns.

Records

Franchise records held by Dillon

Dillon set numerous franchise records for the Bengals, including the most rushing yards in a career with 8,061 and the most carries at 1,865. Dillon also holds the record for most rushing yards in a single game, amassing 278 yards in 2000. Additionally, he tied the record for most rushing touchdowns in a game with four, matched only by Joe Mixon in 1997.

Achievements

Running back's career achievements

A Super Bowl champion (XXXIX), Dillon earned a four-time Pro Bowl selection (1999 to 2001 and 2004). He earned a spot on the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team in 1997 and was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor and their 50th Anniversary Team. He was on the Patriots All-2000s and All-Dynasty Teams. He was a third-team All-American and a first-team All-Pac-10 selection (1996).