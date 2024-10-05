Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite missing most of the 2024 season due to injuries, Mets' ace Kodai Senga has been announced as the starting pitcher for the NLDS.

Senga, who had an impressive 3.38 ERA and nine strikeouts in his single start this season, is optimistic about his return.

Prior to joining the Mets, Senga had a successful career in Japan, including winning multiple Japan Series titles and achieving a triple crown.

MLB: Mets appoint Kodai Senga as starting pitcher for NLDS

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:04 pm Oct 05, 2024

What's the story Kodai Senga, a talented pitcher for the New York Mets, has been named the starter for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Notably, Senga last pitched on July 26, where he lasted a total of 5⅓ innings. It now remains to be seen how he would perform against the stacked lineup of the Phillies. We decode his crunch baseball stats.

2024 season

Phillies' 2024 seasons and Senga's sole game start

The Mets finished the 2024 season with a competitive record, ending this season 89-73. They finished 3rd in the NL East and won in the 2024 NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, 2 games to 1. Senga made one start this season, where he delivered an impressive outing, with a 3.38 ERA and nine strikeouts from 5.1 innings pitched.

Announcement

Mets shock fans, announce injured ace Senga as starting pitcher

Senga was out the first four months with a strained right shoulder, and then the last two months with a calf injury. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced the team's decision and said "We'll see, we're going to let it play out,' when asked about Senga's fitness for the game. Senga also seemed to be positive and stated, "I'm ready for whatever,".

Career

Senga's MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball stats

From 2011 to mid-2012, Kodai Senga played informal games, signing with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on April 23, 2012. He debuted on April 30, 2012, in the Pacific League. Over his career, he has won multiple Japan Series titles, achieved a triple crown, and posted a 1.94 ERA in 2022. In 2023, with the Mets, he posted a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts.