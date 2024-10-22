Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2006 World Series, rookie pitchers Reyes of St. Louis and Verlander of Detroit made history by starting against each other, a first in the series.

#OTDTY: Two rookies started a World Series game for the time in MLB history (Image credit: X/@SportsCenter)

#ThisDayThatYear: First World Series with two rookie pitchers starting (2006)

What's the story On October 21, 2006, for the first time in World Series history, two rookie pitchers started in the same game. Anthony Reyes of the St. Louis Cardinals faced off against Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers in Game 1. Reyes had a breakthrough season, while Verlander was a top prospect for Detroit. We decode this unique MLB record, the game, and the World Series.

Game 1 recap

Highlights of the 2006 WS Game 1

In Game 1 of the 2006 World Series, rookie pitchers Reyes (St. Louis) and Verlander (Detroit) made history as the first to start against each other. Reyes dominated, pitching 8+ innings, allowing only two runs, while the Cardinals' offense, including homers from Scott Rolen and Albert Pujols, powered them to a 7-2 victory. The game marked St. Louis' first World Series win since 1987 .

2006 World Series

A complete recap of the 2006 World Series

The 2006 World Series featured the Tigers and the Cardinals, with the Cardinals winning in five games to claim their tenth championship. It was their first title since 1982. Despite finishing the regular season with a sub .500 record (83-78), the Cardinals triumphed in their home stadium's debut season. Notably, this marked the last postseason appearance for both teams until 2023.

2006 season

Reyes and Cardinals' 2006 season

Reyes played 17 games, a 5.06 ERA, and 72 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. He also had a 5-8 record, and 72 strikeouts from 85.1 innings pitched. In the postseason he had a 3.00 ERA, eight strikeouts across 12 innings pitched and two games. The Cardinals had an 83-78 record, finished first in the NL Central, and won the World Series 4-1.

2006 season

Verlander and Tigers' 2006 season

The Tigers won the ALCS and represented the AL in the World Series, but lost 4-1 to the Cardinals. It marked their first playoff appearance since 1987, with a winning record. Verlander made 30 starts, posting a 3.63 ERA over 186 innings. He allowed 187 hits and had 60 strikeouts. In the postseason, he had a 5.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts across four games.

Career

Reyes' career stats

Over his MLB career, Reyes made 67 appearances, starting 52 games, with a 13-26 record and a 5.12 ERA. Across 293.1 innings, he struck out 205 batters while allowing 167 earned runs, 44 home runs, and 119 walks. In postseason play, he appeared in 2 games, earning a 3.00 ERA with 8 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP across 12 innings.

Career

Verlander's impressive career stats

Verlander had a stellar career spanning 526 games with a 262-147 record and a 3.30 ERA. Over 3,415.2 innings, he struck out 3,416 batters and maintained a WHIP of 1.13. Known for durability, he consistently logged 200+ innings in multiple seasons. Additionally, in postseason play, he pitched in 38 games, winning 17, with a 3.58 ERA, showcasing his stellar career.