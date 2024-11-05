Summarize Simplifying... In short Celebrating Virat Kohli's birthday, we look back at his top ICC performances.

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 36th birthday (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Celebrating Virat Kohli's birthday with his top ICC performances

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:59 pm Nov 05, 202412:59 pm

What's the story As cricketing legend Virat Kohli turns 36 today, fans and followers across the globe are celebrating his phenomenal career. With his extraordinary batting prowess and record-breaking feats, Kohli has given us some unforgettable performances in International Cricket Council (ICC) events. He has won the ODI World Cup and T20 WC once apiece with the Indian team. On this special occasion, let's revisit some of his most memorable innings.

Kohli's heroic performance in 2016 ICC T20 World Cup

In the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli displayed his batting genius against Australia. Chasing a difficult target of 161, and with India in a tough spot at 94/4 in 14 overs, Kohli wasn't bothered. He scored a vital 82* off just 51 balls, including important runs in the final overs that took India home and into the semi-finals.

Kohli's century against Pakistan in 2015 World Cup

Kohli's 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup century against Pakistan was another career highlight. After losing Rohit Sharma early on, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a crucial partnership. Kohli scored a brilliant 107 off 126 balls, taking India's total to 300/7. This was Kohli's second WC century. This innings was instrumental in India's 76-run win over their arch-rivals.

Kohli's unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup

In a crucial game of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan, Kohli produced yet another iconic performance. He scored an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls, taking India over the line on the last ball. The innings, which featured two back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over, helped India successfully chase down a target of 160.

Kohli's unbeaten 72 in 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final

In the semi-final of the 2014 T20 World Cup against South Africa, Kohli showed his batting genius once again. Chasing a target of 173, he scored an unbeaten 72 off just 44 balls. His calculated approach kept the required run rate in check and took India to a six-wicket victory. This performance further established his credentials as one of cricket's finest batters.

Kohli's 85 against Australia in 2023 World Cup opener

In the 2023 World Cup opener against Australia, Kohli showed his mettle in tough conditions. With India reeling at 2/3 chasing 200, he scored a vital 85 off 116 balls. His partnership with KL Rahul and regular hits to the boundary took India to a six-wicket win, proving his ability to deliver under pressure.