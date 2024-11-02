Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Test match, Shubman Gill narrowly missed his sixth Test century, scoring 90 off 146 balls.

Despite India's shaky start, Gill and Rishabh Pant managed to stabilize the innings with a 96-run partnership.

Gill played a fine knock

Shubman Gill misses out on his sixth Test hundred: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:59 pm Nov 02, 2024

What's the story Young Indian batter Shubman Gill missed out on his sixth hundred in Test cricket. He was dismissed for a well-fought 90 on Day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand. Gill's innings came at a much-needed time for India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, after a rocky start to their innings. He came to bat in the seventh over after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the final session of Day 1.

Gill's partnership with Jaiswal and Pant

Despite being cautious at first, Gill grew in confidence and stitched a 50-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, on Day 1, India's score collapsed from 78/1 to 84/4 in just nine deliveries. On Day 2, Gill and Rishabh Pant (60) took center stage as they stabilized India's innings with a 96-run stand. Though Gill didn't find any substantial partner after Pant's departure, he continued to hold one end. Ajaz Patel eventually ended hi stay.

Gill's composure and near-miss

The day started with Pant smashing three boundaries off Ajaz Patel, while Gill stayed calm from the word go. He hit his first boundary off Ajaz but opted to stay restrained. A moment of lost concentration saw Gill go for a risky shot against Phillips, which could've seen him go had Mark Chapman not fumbled the catch. This happened when Gill was at 45 runs but he quickly recovered to complete his half-century.

Here are his Test stats

Gill finished with 90 off 146 balls, having smoked seven boundaries and one maximum. Playing his 29th Test match, the youngster has raced to 1,799 runs. While the Indian batter averages 38.27 in the format, his tally now includes five tons and seven half-centuries. This was his second fifty versus NZ as he now has 323 runs against them at 40.37.

How has the game proceeded?

India bowled out New Zealand for 235 runs on the opening day. Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82) smoked fifties. Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket while Washington Sundar also chipped in with four wickets. The hosts have made a decent response as they were 227/8 at the time of Gill's ouster. Notably, the Kiwis are 2-0 up in the series.