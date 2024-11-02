Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik has voiced concerns over Rohit Sharma's shot selection, despite Sharma's ability to get into good positions.

Karthik and other experts like Anil Kumble and Simon Doull have identified technical flaws in Sharma's game, including his tendency to close the face on balls pitched on the fourth stump and his struggles against right-arm pace bowlers.

These issues, rather than a lack of form, are believed to be affecting Sharma's performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit has only one half-century this season (Image source: X/@ICC)

Dinesh Karthik concerned about Rohit Sharma's shot selection, not form

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:06 pm Nov 02, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has defended Rohit Sharma's performance in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Despite a disappointing run with just one half-century to his credit in this series, Karthik insists Sharma is not out of form. He attributes the captain's underperformance to poor shot selection rather than a lack of skill or technique.

Performance breakdown

Analysis of Sharma's performance

Karthik's comments came after Sharma was dismissed for a mere 18 runs in the first innings of the Mumbai Test match. Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former cricketer argued an out-of-form player wouldn't be able to execute the kind of shots Sharma has been playing during his brief spells at the crease. This suggests it's not a matter of form but rather decision-making in shot selection that's affecting his performance.

Expert insight

Karthik highlights Sharma's strengths and weaknesses

Further emphasizing Sharma's strengths, Karthik said, "Backfoot punch off a good ball, a slight error in length and he is hitting a cover drive. So he is getting into good positions." However, he also highlighted an area of concern in Sharma's game - his tendency to close the face on balls pitched on the fourth stump. This technical issue has been flagged as a potential reason for his recent dismissals.

Additional concerns

Kumble and Doull express concerns over Sharma's technique

Another former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble, also spotted a technical flaw in Sharma's batting. He observed that balls holding their line from a particular angle have always troubled the skipper. Simon Doull pointed out that Sharma's average against right-arm pace bowlers in 2024 was just 24, further emphasizing his struggles in this Test series.