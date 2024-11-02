Summarize Simplifying... In short Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, and Brad Haddin are among the wicket-keepers who have hit over 50 sixes in Test cricket.

Gilchrist leads with 100 sixes, followed by Dhoni with 78, Pant with 66, and Haddin with 54.

Gilchrist leads with 100 sixes, followed by Dhoni with 78, Pant with 66, and Haddin with 54.

These players have not only showcased their batting prowess but also set records, with Dhoni being the only Indian keeper with a double-century and Gilchrist being the top run-scorer among wicket-keepers.

Pant reached the 50-run mark in just 36 deliveries (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Wicket-keepers with 50-plus sixes in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:50 pm Nov 02, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Rishabh Pant smoked a fiery fifty on the second day of the third and final Test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Pant reached the 50-run mark in just 36 deliveries before being dismissed for 60. He smoked two sixes and took his overall tally to 66 Test maximums. Here are the batters with 50-plus Test sixes as a designated wicket-keeper.

#1

Adam Gilchrist - 100 sixes

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist was the first one to complete a century of Test sixes. He finished with exactly 100 maximums across 96 matches. Gilchrist is still the leading-run scorer among wicket-keepers in Test cricket (5,570 runs at 47.60). His tally of 17 tons is also the highest on the list (50s: 26). The southpaw's highest score reads 204*.

#2

MS Dhoni - 78 sixes

In MS Dhoni, we have another Indian on this list. The former Indian captain racked up 78 sixes in 90 Tests. He finished his decorated Test career with 4,876 runs at 38.09. He battered six hundreds and 33 fifties. To date, he is the only Indian keeper with a double-hundred in Test cricket.

#3

Rishabh Pant - 66 sixes

Pant was dismissed for 60 off 59 balls in the match against New Zealand. Having smashed two maximums during his tally, the southpaw took his tally to 66 Test sixes. This was his 38th Test match and he has scored 2,629 runs at an average of 43.81. Till now, Pant has six centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name in Test cricket.

#4

Brad Haddin - 54 sixes

Australia's Brad Haddin is the only other keeper with at least 40 maximums in Test cricket. He played each of his 66 Tests as a keeper and smoked 54 sixes. Haddin overall accumulated 3,266 runs at a decent average of 32.98. The tally includes 22 fifty-plus scores, including four centuries. His highest score reads 169.