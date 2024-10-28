Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Harshit Rana, known for his competitive spirit, is excited about his selection for the Australia tour following his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Rana, who made his mark in IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders, credits his growth to his time with Team India and interactions with senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

He looks forward to applying the insights gained from these experiences in the upcoming tour. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rana is a promising fast bowler from Delhi

Harshit Rana highlights his competitive spirit ahead of Australia tour

By Parth Dhall 02:30 pm Oct 28, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Delhi fast bowler Harshit Rana has expressed his enthusiasm after being selected for the Indian cricket team, set to compete in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. This selection marks a significant milestone in his career. Rana is one of several new faces chosen for this prestigious tournament, alongside all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Rana's competitive spirit was on display in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Competitive spirit

Rana's competitive spirit aligns with Australia's cricket ethos

Rana was surprised to learn about his selection for the Australia tour after his brilliant performance in the Ranji Trophy. "Only when the team was announced did I know I was going to Australia," he said. He added that being selected for this tour is a big achievement for him as his competitive spirit on the field is similar to that of Australian cricketers.

Career progression

Rana's journey from IPL to international cricket

Despite his father's dream of seeing him play a Test match at Lord's against England, Rana confessed he personally prefers Australia. The young Indian pacer, who is yet to make his international debut, has been a part of India's white-ball teams since making a mark in IPL 2024 with champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He took 19 wickets at an average of 20.15 in just 13 matches that season.

Growth journey

Rana credits Indian team for personal and professional growth

Rana credits his time with Team India for his personal and professional development. "I have been with the Indian team continuously since the IPL and I have learnt a lot of things there," he said. Rana also revealed that he enjoys bowling to batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in practice sessions, as their high intent provides valuable lessons.

Team interactions

Rana's interactions with Bumrah and Siraj ahead of Australia tour

Rana also highlighted his conversations with senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, strategizing for the upcoming Australia tour. "I used to keep talking to Jassi [Jasprit Bumrah] and [Mohammed] Siraj bhaiya that if someday I get a chance to play there [in Australia], what should I do and what should I not do," he said. These chats have given him valuable insights into bowling techniques for Australian conditions.